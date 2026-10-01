Pistons Offense Looking For New Life in 2026, J.B. Bickerstaff Breaks Down Changes

The Detroit Pistons’ offseason changes may not have unfolded exactly as expected, but head coach J.B. Bickerstaff believes the adjustments were necessary.

Every NBA offseason brings an opportunity to evaluate what worked, address weaknesses and make changes that can help a team improve. For the Pistons, that process led to several notable additions designed to add balance and versatility on the court.

One of the biggest areas of focus was adding more three-point threats and players, such as Isaiah Joe and John Collins capable of creating spacing. Bickerstaff believes those additions can give Detroit more scoring options and keep opposing defenses from focusing on the team’s primary offensive threats.

“We try not to come back into the same season doing the exact same things that we've done in the past,” Bickerstaff explained.

J.B. Bickerstaff on the Pistons’ offense:



“This year we’ve made some changes offensively. Things that we feel will make us harder to guard. But then the threat of shooting on the back end of it exaggerates that. We’ve made some tweaks, they’ll be pretty easy to see.” pic.twitter.com/g3KUiBhCqk — Hunter Patterson (@HunterPatterson) September 29, 2026

“This year, we made some changes offensively. Things that make us harder to guard. The bit of threat of shooting on the back end of it exaggerates that. So we've made some tweaks, you know, it'll be pretty easy to see once we get out there.”

What about the core group?

While the new additions will play an important role, the Pistons are also expecting significant internal improvement, with Bickerstaff singling out superstar Cade Cunningham, along with Ron Holland.

Bickerstaff anticipates a much-improved version of Cunningham this season compared with his performance last year. His continued maturity has helped him embrace high-pressure leadership situations while learning from past experiences.

That growth, could be important as Cunningham takes on an increasingly prominent role within the team.

The best part about Cade is you don't have to challenge him to be great. Right? Like, he wakes up every morning with the goal of seizing that day and being great,” Bickerstaff said.

“We have a ton of conversations about what's necessary and just back and forth about improvement areas and those types of things.”

Expectations are also high for Ron Holland. The Pistons want to see the young forward play with more aggression and confidence, particularly on offense. Bickerstaff has taken full responsibility for Holland’s inconsistent role and usage during his development as the No. 5 overall pick.

Moving forward, the emphasis will be on allowing Holland to maximize one of his biggest strengths: his ability to finish at the rim. At the same time, he will continue working extensively on his perimeter shooting, an area that could expand his offensive impact.

Taken together, Detroit’s offseason moves and internal development point to a team trying to become more versatile, confident, and difficult to defend. Bickerstaff believes the changes were needed, and the coming season will show whether those adjustments translate into meaningful progress on the court.