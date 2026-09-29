3 Takeaways From J.B. Bickerstaff’s Media Day

Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff faced the media for the first time before training camp starts on Wednesday, and among the many topics covered, the playcaller said that the necessary gaps within the roster were filled.

This despite the desperately needed secondary scorer to Cade Cunningham, which many think hasn’t been completed, along with the contract dispute with Jalen Duren, which leaves the Pistons threadbare in the frontcourt.

But as we guide you through the key takeaways from Bickerstaff’s press conference, he’s been pleased with what the front office has achieved.

Strategic roster overhaul prioritized shooting and veteran leadership

The Pistons have added proven shooters to improve their floor spacing, with new additions John Collins and Isaiah Joe expected to provide legitimate three-point threats, both capable of shooting around 40% from beyond the arc.

For Joe, this is a chance to step out of the shadows and establish himself in a bigger role. After coming through Oklahoma City, where much of the attention naturally centered on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Joe now has a chance to carve out his own identity in Detroit.

Collins, meanwhile, has a similar opportunity to reshape the narrative around his career. Following a season with the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit gives him a fresh environment to rediscover his impact and remind the league what he can bring.

“The shooting obviously is a big difference for us,” Bickerstaff said. “When you've got guys that have proven in this league that they can carry weight and carry gravity, you think about John and Isaiah just in general, like being 40% three-point shooters.

“The gravity that they carry, people are going to have to play them differently. I think also [those] guys that have been there, like Isaiah's won a championship with a really good team, so bringing in that experience of playoff experience. John was on the team that went to the [Eastern Conference] finals with Atlanta, so you've got guys who have, you know, been there.”

The defensive identity remains

Regardless of the changes the Pistons have to their team, Bickerstaff is adamant that the identity within Detroit, and that is their defense, will continue to be the hallmark of who they are.

“We've created the identity of this team, and that's who we are,” Bickerstaff said. “And that won't change year to year; it doesn't change person to person.”

“Part of that identity is up to the other guys that are here now to continue it and carry it on. But it's something we can't relent on, because it's helped us create the foundation that's allowed us to take the steps that we've taken.”

Key performance gaps addressed through recruitment

One of the Pistons' offseason priorities was to find a secondary scorer. That was the view of everyone – except for Detroit’s president of basketball operations, Trajan Langdon, it seems.

Bickerstaff highlighted that the front office wanted size and more versatile defenders to help bulk up their rebounding numbers from last season, where they averaged 45.6 per game, still good enough for seventh.

“Trajan has always done a phenomenal job of finding people that help your best players,” Bickerstaff admits.

“I think he's done that this summer again. Games that are probably a little more hurtful. The best part about Cade is you don't have to challenge him to be great. Right? Like, he wakes up every morning with the goal of seizing that day and being great.

“We have a ton of conversations about what's necessary and just back and forth about improvement areas and those types of things.”