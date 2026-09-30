Isaiah Joe and Detroit: Is His Name a Sign of Things to Come?

It seems Isaiah Joe was destined to wear a Detroit Pistons uniform.

Joe has comfortably settled into Detroit, including watching their sporting brothers, the Tigers and the Lions, live; he’s got to know some good hang-out spots, where to eat, and places to go with family.

But when local Detroit sports fans approach him, Joe can’t help but smile when they tell him he was meant to be a Piston.

“It's like everywhere I go, they're like, ‘You know, you got a special name.’ I mean, it's my name, but they're like, ‘Yeah, you were meant to be here.’ So, you know, maybe it was meant to be,” Joe says with a smile.

With the newcomer sharing the name of two Detroit basketball icons, Isaiah Thomas and Joe Dumars, the current-day Joe laughs but politely shrugs it off.

From OKC to Detroit: One No.1 team to another

But as the serious business of the upcoming season inches nearer, Joe quickly points out that his three-point shooting exploits aren't the only reason he came to the Pistons.

“For me personally, I think I can bring that experience. I kind of know what it takes to build throughout the regular season so you can be successful in the postseason,” Joe explained.

“I think I'm in the best situation going from number one team to another number one team who's contending, who's got great aspirations. Everybody's got the same goal in mind. That's always a good sign.

“There's no egos. We're here to achieve the same goal. So I'm excited. I'm excited about the stuff that I can bring to the team, but also the stuff that I can learn from these guys. I've learned a lot in my short time being here, so hopefully we can just, you know, keep that trend.

Joe continued about his role and what he wants to achieve: “I never want to be stagnant in my role. And whatever I can bring to the team, I'm always working on my game.

Those are two things that I've really been working on over the summer. Hopefully I can bring a lot of value in that way. Coming to this team, also maintaining the main thing: Being able to knock down [the] three consistently.”

From his early arrival, it’s what the Pistons needed – a three-point threat. And they have that with Joe, a 40% shooter last season with the Thunder, who will lift Detroit from their slump, where they finished 17th in long-range shooting last season, only good for 35%.

Maybe it was fate that Joe landed in the Motor City.