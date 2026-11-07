The Detroit Pistons are looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Pistons fell 112-106 after facing a double-digit deficit for most of the contest.

Duncan Robinson led the way, scoring 27 points and knocking down 7 of 11 three-pointers. Cade Cunningham finished with 26 points, 11 assists and grabbing seven rebounds.

These two will be big keys in this next game as the Pistons look to face the leading scorer in the NBA, Luka Doncic, and the Lakers.

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots a free throw against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A look at the Lakers

Luka Doncic has been a supernova this season for the Purple and Gold, averaging 40 points per game through 10 games with ridiculous shooting splits.

The Lakers are 8-2 through this stretch.

He is shooting 49.8% from the field, 41.9% from the three-point range, while making almost six a game. Add in seven rebounds and seven assists to his name a night as well.

He was All-NBA First Team last season alongside Cade Cunningham and has come out this season looking unstoppable, hitting shot after shot.

It will take a team effort from the Pistons to be able to slow Doncic down, as he has already proven that no matter who is guarding him, he is looking to score.

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) dunks for the basket against the Portland Trail Blazers as forward Ziaire Williams (11) reacts during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Highest-scoring Austin Reaves is another name that will be on the scouting report for the Pistons. Reaves and Doncic are the highest-scoring duo in the NBA, with Reaves averaging 23.5 points a game. Both of these players are incredible scorers that the Pistons need to find a way to slow down.

Walker Kessler holds down the middle for the Lakers after signing for huge money in the offseason. He has great size and versatility around the rim, catching lobs from his teammates.

This will be a tough game as the Lakers are first in offense with 122 points per game, while the Pistons are first in defense, giving up 101.8 points per game.

Nov 4, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard-forward Ausar Thompson (9) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers forward-center Dean Wade (45) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ausar Thompson will be heavily relied upon to take the assignment on Luka Doncic, but there are other defenders on this team who will need to be ready.

Head coach JB Bickerstaff has a lot of different players that he can throw at Doncic. One player I think could make it difficult would be Ron Holland.

Holland is a taller, stronger defender who can bother Doncic and try to frustrate him. Using Thompson and Holland as the main defenders against him will make him think because they are two different types of defenders.

Starting Lineups

Pistons

G: Cade Cunningham

G: Ausar Thompson

F: Duncan Robinson

F: John Collins

C: Paul Reed

Lakers

G: Austin Reaves

G: Luka Doncic (Questionable)

F: Ziaire Williams

F: Matisse Thybulle

C: Walker Kessler

Injury report

- Luka Doncic is questionable with lower back tightness

- Jalen Duren is out with a hamstring injury

- Isaiah Joe is a game time decision.

Pistons will host the Lakers at 3:30 from Little Caesars Arena