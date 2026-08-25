Ranking Which Detroit Pistons Young Players Are Facing Most Pressure

The Detroit Pistons roster continues to mature as their youth has helped them become one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference. However, entering the 2026-27 NBA season, the Pistons still have several players aged 23 and under who could shape the franchise’s future.

Entering the 2026-27 NBA season with high expectations to take the next step in an improved Eastern Conference, several young Pistons players will face pressure to contribute to a deeper postseason run.

Here’s a ranking of the young Pistons stars who will face the most pressure for Detroit throughout a pivotal 2026-27 season.

4. Ebuka Okorie

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) reacts in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the pressure isn’t extremely high for Ebuka Okorie, the rookie guard out of Stanford looks to have a quality season for the Pistons. Okorie’s development as an NBA player will take time and patience, but the potential to be a key contributor for the Pistons as a guard option off the bench.

The Pistons selected Okorie with the No. 17 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft following one year at Stanford, where he led the Cardinal in scoring, averaging 23.2 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game.

3. Ron Holland II

Dec 28, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (00) dribbles up court in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The 2024 No. 5 overall pick, Pistons forward Ron Holland, has shown promise in his two seasons with the franchise, but if Detroit is to take a step forward this season, a quality season from Holland would help.

In his second year with the Pistons, Holland played in 78 regular-season games, averaging 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field. Holland’s playing time was limited in the Pistons postseason series against the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers, as he averaged just 6.4 minutes per game and 1.4 points.

2. Ausar Thompson

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) during player introductions before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his three seasons with the Pistons, Ausar Thompson has cemented himself as one of the NBA's best young defenders. Last season with the Pistons, Thompson led the NBA in steals, averaging 2.0 per game.

The biggest question mark, however, is Thompson’s offensive production. This offseason, Thompson has worked to improve his offense following a 2025-26 regular season in which he averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Thompson’s offensive production could be the key to the Pistons making a run to the NBA Finals in an improved Eastern Conference.

1. Jalen Duren

May 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts after a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of game four in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming he’s on the Pistons roster and a sign-and-trade doesn’t happen before the season, Jalen Duren will face major expectations as he looks to rebound from last year’s disappointing playoff performance.

Before the postseason, Duren showed his promise as an All-Star center for the Pistons, averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. In a regular season with several marquee matchups against improved Eastern Conference opponents, Duren looks to build on this performance and, this time, have a more efficient output in the postseason as the Pistons look to again be one of the top seeds.