3 Win-Now Trade Targets for the Detroit Pistons

The time is now. The Pistons have never been in a better position to take another leap into the first tier of NBA franchises.

President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon stepped into his position during the summer of 2024 and had the difficult task of steering the sinking ship that was the Detroit Pistons. Since then, he's maintained control of Detroit's next six first round draft picks and constructed a 60-win roster this past season. From young talent and an elite coach to a bundle of valuable draft picks and a superstar player at the helm, the Pistons are loaded with attractive assets.

The Pistons are in a very sensitive spot. One trade can set this franchise back or leap them forward by multiple seasons. The Pistons are no longer a disappointing team who can risk taking weird swings hoping they go out of the park. Below are some impact players who Detroit's front office can confidently target knowing they'll get the most return on investment, barring something unforeseen or something uncharacteristic of the target.

Dec 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) motions to his teammates during the game between the Mavericks and the Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kyrie Irving, Guard, Dallas Mavericks

The ship is sinking in Dallas and they're building a brand new one, led by captain Cooper Flagg, and not NBA champion Kyrie Irving. While no declarations about Irving's status have been made by new President of Basketball Operations Masai Ujiri, it's hard to believe Irving makes it out of this overhaul as a Dallas Maverick. The team also parted ways with head coach Jason Kidd following Ujiri's signing on May 4.

The explosive scoring guard will be making his return to the court after tearing his ACL in March last year. After 50 regular season games two regular seasons ago, Irving average 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals. He also co-captained an NBA Finals campaign alongside Luka Doncic, but failed to beat the Boston Celtics in 2024.

The Pistons need offense, offense, and more offense. Part of Cunningham's turnover problem in the postseason is his decision-making, but a lot of it is not having a reliable second option to turn to when he's receiving the most chaotic of double teams. There is no one in the NBA better at generating points on his own than Kyrie Irving. There is slight skepticism considering how important moving laterally is to Irving's game, but Detroit has a great opportunity to buy low on an aging star who could have a two to three more seasons of averaging 20 points or more.

Trey Murphy III, Forward, New Orleans Pelicans

Between Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, Ron Holland, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, Javonte Green, and more, Detroit is not devoid of either perimeter defenders or rim protectors. They don't just need points, they need shooting. Detroit led the NBA in scoring in the paint last season which helped create a dominant and fierce identity. Clearly, being so offensively one-dimensional only gets you so far.

The New Orleans Pelicans hired former Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley May 18. Rumors surrounding Murphy's trade status have swirled for most of last season, but he survived the trade deadline this past February. Expect Detroit to explore trading for a 25-year-old two-way threat capable of consistently scoring 20 points or more. Murphy has averaged just over 21 points the past two seasons.

Considering Murphy's age and where the Pelicans are in their timeline, it's going to take a batch of first round picks to steal Murphy, but the idea of pairing a young star like Murphy with Cunningham is intriguing. It wouldn't be flashy in the mainstream media, but Murphy to the Pistons could be the most impactful move this summer.

Michael Porter Jr., Forward, Brooklyn Nets

Michael Porter Jr. is the ticking time bomb who can launch Detroit into another stratosphere. Porter is coming off of his best year in the NBA individually. He averaged 24.2 points, snagged 7.1 rebounds, a career-high three assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 46% from the field and 36% from three-point range.

Very few people are less afraid to shoot the ball than MPJ. Cunningham easily makes his teammates better and while Cunningham would help Porter's game in a few different ways as well, Porter doesn't need to rely on Cunningham to generate offense for himself, which is exactly what Cunningham needs right now. Porter has proved he can score efficiently within a system and explode as a single unit.

Honorable Mentions: Collin Sexton, Norman Powell, Tyler Herro, Zach LaVine