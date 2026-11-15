The Good and the Bad: 6 Takeaways for Detroit After Miami Loss

After the positivity of their back-to-back against the Washington Wizards, the Detroit Pistons’ South Beach odyssey was anything but pleasant.

The Pistons dropped to a 137-117 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday, which wasn’t the momentum builder they had hoped for before they head to Texas to face the San Antonio Spurs (11-2) on Tuesday.

There were plenty of talking points. Some to forget, some to build on. But overall, the game itself is in the camp of the former for Detroit.

The good

Cade Cunningham kept his “MVP” form going: Following his career-high 52-point showing on Thursday, Cade Cunningham paced the Pistons in Miami with 33 points, eight assists, and five rebounds.

𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝟭: Ron finds Cade for the two-hand THROWDOWN

𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝟮: Ron finds Cade for the two-hand THROWDOWN pic.twitter.com/POoIAN0UES — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 15, 2026

He attacked the basket and went a perfect 14-for-14 from the free-throw line. A solid showing.

Kevin Huerter provided the secondary spark: Kevin Huerter played 38 minutes against the Heat, finishing with 20 points on 9-for-15 shooting, along with seven assists and three blocks.

His scoring efficiency and playmaking provided a boost, helping keep the offense flowing as Miami focused its defensive attention on Cunningham.

Headband Huerter with a triple on one end.

A block on the other. pic.twitter.com/WeVhXOhP5A — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 15, 2026

They won the battle on the offensive glass and were solid from the foul line: Even without Jalen Duren, the Pistons out-rebounded Miami 22–13 on the offensive boards and scored 52 points in the paint.

They also converted 87.5% of their free throws (28-for-32), keeping themselves competitive through a high-scoring first quarter. But that was as good as it got.

The bad

Jalen Duren's absence was glaring in the paint: With the All-NBA center sidelined by a hamstring strain, Detroit struggled to contain Miami's imposing interior presence.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 34 points and 14 rebounds, while Bam Adebayo chipped in 20 points as the Heat relentlessly attacked the basket.

Miami's defense was equally impressive, recording 14 blocks - just one shy of the franchise record - and limiting the Pistons to 8-for-24 shooting inside.

A hot offensive start vanished after the first quarter: Detroit poured in 39 points on 57.1% shooting in the opening quarter, led by Cunningham.

Miami responded with defensive adjustments, including zone coverage, that completely disrupted the Pistons' rhythm. Detroit managed just 78 points on 36% shooting over the final three quarters.

Duncan Robinson is QUESTIONABLE to return with left thigh soreness. — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) November 15, 2026

The Pistons also lost a key part of the roster as Duncan Robinson exited at halftime with what turned out to be left thigh soreness, which limited their offensive options.

Transition and perimeter defense broke down: As Detroit’s shooting went cold, Miami took full advantage in transition, dominating the Pistons 28–11 in fast-break points.