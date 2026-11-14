Pistons vs. Heat Preview: Detroit Faces Another Test on Its Eastern Conference Road Trip
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Cade Cunningham dazzled NBA fans with his 52-point performance in Thursday night’s thrilling 144-140 double-overtime road win over the Washington Wizards. Now the Detroit Pistons (8-3) look to build on the thrilling win as they face the Miami Heat in the second game of their four-game road trip, which also includes games against the San Antonio Spurs (Nov. 17) and the New Orleans Pelicans (Nov. 18).
Facing the Heat for the second time this season, here’s a preview of Saturday night’s contest as the Pistons, currently the No. 3 seed, look to continue climbing the Eastern Conference ladder.
Pistons vs. Heat Preview
The last time the Pistons played the Heat in South Beach on Oct. 23, a fast start for Detroit helped them earn a 128-111 win despite losing Jalen Duren to a hamstring strain. Now set to play the Heat on the road again on Saturday night, the Pistons look to replicate this success, as fast starts have been hard to come by this season for Detroit.
After such a remarkable performance in which he became the first player to record 50-plus points, 10-plus assists, and no turnovers in a game, Cunningham looks to build on it and help the Pistons improve to 9-3.
Daniss Jenkins (21 points) and Ausar Thompson (17 points) will also look to build on Thursday night’s performance as the two continue to step up for the Pistons in Duren’s absence.
As for the Heat, the start to the season with the addition of Giannis Antetokounmpo has provided mixed results. The Heat have high expectations to be one of the top teams in a loaded Eastern Conference.
Through 12 games this season, the Heat post a 6-6 overall record and are fifth in the Eastern Conference. A win over the Pistons on Saturday night would be a step in the right direction after three straight wins over the Sacramento Kings, the Utah Jazz, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Against the Pistons on Saturday night, the Heat will rely on key players including Giannis, Bam Adebayo, and Davion Mitchell.
Pistons vs. Heat Availability Report
Detroit Pistons
- Ugonna Onyenso (Foot) - Game-Time Decision
- Isaiah Joe (Hip) - Out
- Jalen Duren (Hamstring) - Out
Miami Heat
- Pelle Larsson (Illness) - Game-Time Decision
- Klay Thompson (Ankle) - Game-Time Decision
Prediction
Despite the Heat entering Saturday night’s game on a three-game winning streak, the Pistons, fresh off an impressive win of their own, will cool down the red-hot Heat with a close victory that will come down to the final minutes.
Final Score: Pistons 120, Heat 115
Caden Handwork is a passionate sports writer for Detroit Pistons On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. In addition to his work with Detroit Pistons On SI he is also a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Caden also has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. As a Metro Detroit native, Caden brings unique storytelling and knowledge about the Detroit Pistons.Follow cadenhandwork17