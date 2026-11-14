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Pistons vs. Heat Preview: Detroit Faces Another Test on Its Eastern Conference Road Trip

Here's a preview and prediction for the Detroit Pistons' second road game this season against the Miami Heat.
Caden Handwork|
Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff looks on against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff looks on against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Detroit PistonsMiami Heat

Cade Cunningham dazzled NBA fans with his 52-point performance in Thursday night’s thrilling 144-140 double-overtime road win over the Washington Wizards. Now the Detroit Pistons (8-3) look to build on the thrilling win as they face the Miami Heat in the second game of their four-game road trip, which also includes games against the San Antonio Spurs (Nov. 17) and the New Orleans Pelicans (Nov. 18). 

Facing the Heat for the second time this season, here’s a preview of Saturday night’s contest as the Pistons, currently the No. 3 seed, look to continue climbing the Eastern Conference ladder.

Pistons vs. Heat Preview

Detroit Pistons Washington Wizards NBA Regular Season Miami Heat Cade Cunningham Giannis Antetokounmpo 2026-27 NBA season
Nov 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) celebrates with Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) and Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) after making a go-ahead three point field goal against the Washington Wizards during the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time the Pistons played the Heat in South Beach on Oct. 23, a fast start for Detroit helped them earn a 128-111 win despite losing Jalen Duren to a hamstring strain. Now set to play the Heat on the road again on Saturday night, the Pistons look to replicate this success, as fast starts have been hard to come by this season for Detroit. 

After such a remarkable performance in which he became the first player to record 50-plus points, 10-plus assists, and no turnovers in a game, Cunningham looks to build on it and help the Pistons improve to 9-3.

Daniss Jenkins (21 points) and Ausar Thompson (17 points) will also look to build on Thursday night’s performance as the two continue to step up for the Pistons in Duren’s absence. 

Detroit Pistons Miami Heat Daniss Jenkins Ausar Thompson Giannis Antetokounmpo Jalen Duren Eastern Conference 2026-27 season
Nov 13, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) looks on against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the Heat, the start to the season with the addition of Giannis Antetokounmpo has provided mixed results. The Heat have high expectations to be one of the top teams in a loaded Eastern Conference.

Through 12 games this season, the Heat post a 6-6 overall record and are fifth in the Eastern Conference. A win over the Pistons on Saturday night would be a step in the right direction after three straight wins over the Sacramento Kings, the Utah Jazz, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Against the Pistons on Saturday night, the Heat will rely on key players including Giannis, Bam Adebayo, and Davion Mitchell. 

Pistons vs. Heat Availability Report

Detroit Pistons Miami Heat Jalen Duren Isaiah Joe Ugonna Onyenso availability report Klay Thompson Pelle Larsson injuries
Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) collects a rebound against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit Pistons

  • Ugonna Onyenso (Foot) - Game-Time Decision
  • Isaiah Joe (Hip) - Out
  • Jalen Duren (Hamstring) - Out

Miami Heat 

  • Pelle Larsson (Illness) - Game-Time Decision 
  • Klay Thompson (Ankle) - Game-Time Decision

Prediction

Despite the Heat entering Saturday night’s game on a three-game winning streak, the Pistons, fresh off an impressive win of their own, will cool down the red-hot Heat with a close victory that will come down to the final minutes. 

Final Score: Pistons 120, Heat 115

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Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a passionate sports writer for Detroit Pistons On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. In addition to his work with Detroit Pistons On SI he is also a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Caden also has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. As a Metro Detroit native, Caden brings unique storytelling and knowledge about the Detroit Pistons.

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