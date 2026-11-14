Where the Pistons Stand Among the NBA’s Eastern Conference Contenders

The Detroit Pistons are among the leaders in the Eastern Conference, but you can tell they still aren't being taken seriously.

Behind the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons have started the season well at 8-3 and are coming off a 60-win season in which they ruled the East last year.

But according to NBA Futures, the Pistons are still lagging behind the two aforementioned sides, alongside the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors, in terms of title favorites.

However, Detroit belong in the conversation.

Defensive foundation

As the old saying goes: “Defense wins championships.”

Detroit ranks third in the league for defensive rating at 107.9 and second in the Eastern Conference for point differential at +7.7, behind only Boston (+11.2).

Despite starting centre Jalen Duren’s absence due to a hamstring strain, Paul Reed and John Collins have provided impressive defensive stability.

Defense is the hallmark of the Detroit Pistons, and this season is no different.

Superstar peaking and backup stars

Cade Cunningham continues to lead the offense - highlighted by a career-high 52-point, zero-turnover outing against the Wizards on Thursday.

Unlike last season's heavy reliance on Cunningham, Detroit's supporting cast has stepped up, with Ausar Thompson, Daniss Jenkins, Duncan Robinson, and Kevin Huerter providing solid scoring and exciting playmaking.

Improved perimeter spacing that could lead to that elusive title

The Pistons’ inconsistent three-point shooting proved costly in their seven-game second-round playoff defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers last season.

However, offseason additions have helped Detroit improve its perimeter efficiency, shooting above 37% from beyond the arc early this season.

The anticipated return of sharpshooter Isaiah Joe should provide another boost, adding further firepower and spacing to the offense.

Right now, they have the hallmarks of a team that could contend, and they deserve a spot, but to get people truly listening, they would benefit from using the Trade Deadline to their advantage.

The team seeks a reliable secondary offensive creator next to Cunningham and high-volume perimeter shooting to prevent defenses from collapsing on him during the postseason.

There could be sacrifices in order to make this work, however.

The Pistons face a difficult decision as they look to strengthen their championship ambitions while protecting the young talent that forms the foundation of their future.

Any major trade could improve their immediate title chances, but sacrificing promising players like Ron Holland II or Thompson carries significant long-term risks. The organisation must carefully balance immediate success with sustainable growth.