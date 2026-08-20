What Detroit Pistons Can Expect From Rookies Ebuka Okorie and Ugonna Onyenso

The Detroit Pistons, who were among the youngest teams in the NBA two seasons ago, have begun to mature, resulting in the franchise becoming an Eastern Conference contender and fresh off earning the No. 1 seed.

This offseason, the Pistons added two new players to their youth: Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie and Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso. The Pistons selected Okorie with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and acquired Onyenso at No. 53 overall in a trade with the New York Knicks.

Both players played in the NBA Summer League for the Pistons and showed what they could potentially bring to Detroit in their rookie season. With the Pistons' regular-season opener against the Boston Celtics officially two months away, here’s a breakdown of what Okorie and Onyenso could bring to the Pistons in their rookie years.

Ebuka Okorie

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) on the court in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie was considered one of the most underrated prospects in the draft and brings quality depth to the guard position for the Pistons. In his one season with the Cardinal, Okorie had Stanford on the cusp of reaching the NCAA Tournament, finishing with a 20-13 overall record while averaging 23.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

Okorie possesses elite ball-handling and is known for being an aggressive defender, qualities that will benefit a Pistons team that thrives defensively. Okorie excels at taking care of the basketball, which could benefit a Pistons team that struggled with turnovers last season.

As for what's in store during his rookie season, similar to the Summer League, expect Okorie to struggle to find his footing at times while also showing flashes of his potential as a quality option at guard off the bench for Detroit.

Ugonna Onyenso

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso (33) shoots during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ugonna Onyenso is one of those rookies that fans should expect to see be a two-way player, spending time with the Motor City Cruise in the G-League and the Pistons. The potential is there for Onyenso, and he looks to follow the path Daniss Jenkins underwent, going from the G-League to a quality option for Detroit.

During his collegiate career, Onyenso spent time at three schools: the Kentucky Wildcats (2022-24), Kansas State Wildcats (2024-25), and Virginia Cavaliers (2025-26). While he looks to improve his play on the offensive end, Onyenso is known as an elite defender and an efficient shot blocker.

In his collegiate season with Virginia, Onyenso averaged 6.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 56.8 percent from the field.