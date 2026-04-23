Two Detroit Pistons Adjustments That Decided Game 2

Detroit basketball took a one-game hiatus in Game 1 of their first round playoff series against the Orlando Magic, but behind head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's leadership, they remembered exactly who they are.

Detroit is a team that suffocates. The Pistons are a defensive team that cuts the heads off snakes of offenses. They're a young team, but they're relentless on both ends of the court. The Pistons team that lost Game 1 looked nothing like the Pistons we saw in Game 2. They've earned the confidence of their fanbase and their organization. Detroit lost Game 1 of their first round series against Orlando in 2003 and went on to win this series. The Pistons can achieve this same feat against Orlando again by winning three more games.

Both of these teams have similar strengths and similar weaknesses. Because of this, there are going to be specific battles Detroit has to win consistently if they're going to take the whole series. In Game 2, they won enough of the important battles to secure a dominant victory that tied up their first round series.

Handling the pressure better

This Pistons team should feel no exterior or off-court pressure to succeed in these playoffs. They're a young team who has overachieved so much this season and they have so much to be proud of.

Detroit handled the on-court pressure thrown at them much better in Game 2. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley had a gameplan in Game 1 and it worked to perfection, but Bickerstaff adjusted. Pistons center Jalen Duren handled receiving double and triple teams deep inside the paint better by finding open cutters and shooters. Duren finished the game with four assists, which is three more than his total in game one. As a team, they were more patient and selective on offense without sacrificing their usual pace of play.

Returning the favor

The Pistons struggled with overwhelming team defenses in areas of the court Detroit thrives in. The Orlando Magic are also a team that is more comfortable operating inside the paint than they are outside of it. They aren't a great three-point shooting team and they haven't shot well from deep in the two games this season.

With that said, Detroit decided to be even more relentless with their defensive scheme than they already were. Detroit began sending double teams to Orlando's stars anywhere on the baseline if they thought there was a slight chance the opponent was going to pick up his dribble and force a bad shot that can turn into a block. It didn't matter whether the player was deep inside the paint or whether he was closer to the corner three.

The Pistons also decided to consider the area under the rim their own "No Fly Zone" as their protected the rim with their lives in Game 2. Wings like Ausar Thompson and Javonte Green were rising up effectively against opposing slashers, but also swooping in for strong help defense.

Green finished the game with three blocks in 23 minutes. Even veteran scorer Tobias Harris snatched two blocks in the victory. The Pistons dared Orlando to shoot more in this game and Orlando took them up on their offer.

Orlando made six threes out of 32 attempts. Orlando beat Detroit at their own games in Game 1 and Detroit proved why they've been better than at those same games than them all season long. The Pistons outscored the Magic inside the paint by the exact amount Orlando outscored Detroit inside the paint in Game 1. Detroit scored 54 paint points to Orlando's 34. They completely dominated Orlando on the boards 57 to 42. In Game 1, Orlando won the rebounding battle 45 to 39.

"Let's keep it going."



Unc taking home the belt tonight. pic.twitter.com/d7S2pl92Z7 — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) April 23, 2026

The Pistons in Game 1 were unrecognizable and it shows beyond the box score. From swarming their stars to remaining poised with the ball in their hands, the Pistons played like the championship contender they proved to be this regular season. They played with such unity and consistency, like a well-oiled machine. A team as inexperienced as them needed to be woken up and, clearly, they're awake. Once Detroit can shoot better and more from deep, they'll unlock complete dominance over this series and the next.