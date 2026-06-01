Free Agent Signings the Detroit Pistons Can Make to Take the Next Step in 2026

They fell short in the playoffs, but the Detroit Pistons showed they have most of the tools to remain a contender year in and year out.

But not all the tools. While their defense was consistent all season long, their offense struggled, particularly in the postseason, as Cade Cunningham shouldered much of the responsibility despite his obvious fatigue during the Cleveland Cavaliers series, which the Pistons lost in seven games.

It’s clear that Detroit needs help offensively to support Cunningham and bring out the best in the team, especially Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, and Daniss Jenkins. Now that the offseason for the Pistons is in full swing, there is a flurry of free agents that could propel them into bona fide contenders.

Re-signing Tobias Harris

It goes without saying that the Pistons’ unsung hero this season was veteran Tobias Harris, and as he becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason, re-signing has to be considered a top priority.

Harris averaged 13.3 and 5.1 rebounds per game this season, and started 63 games to guide Detroit to the top seed in the East with a 60-22 record. Much of the narrative for this goes to Cunningham, but Harris was a key focus of the Pistons’ offense.

That focus became more apparent during the playoffs, when Duren faded against Orlando and Cleveland, forcing Harris to step up. Over those 14 games, he averaged 18.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, utilizing his consistent shooting from the wing, drives to the basket and unselfish mentality to put the ball in the hands of his teammates in their favored positions.

“His professionalism has been huge in terms of us establishing the environment that have in the past two years,” said Pistons president of basketball operations, Trajan Langdon.

“There’s not a day he doesn’t come to work. There’s not a day that he doesn’t do extra work pre-practice, post-practice, everything. He comes and he leads in a variety of ways that nobody will ever see or ever feel, but our guys do, and we do as an organization every day.”

Coby White is a realistic option



Another top target that would complement Cunningham would be the Charlotte Hornets’ Coby White, who will be an unrestricted free agent from June 30.

Since joining the Hornets in February, White has appeared in 23 games and played a valuable role in helping Charlotte end their long-suffering postseason draught, which lasted nine seasons.

He has averaged a shade under 16 points per game on 46% shooting since his arrival and has even said he feels at home in Charlotte, which could be a key indicator that he wishes to remain and continue building what he has there alongside star guard LaMelo Ball.

For four straight seasons, White has maintained an average of 15 points or more on 43% shooting, so the Pistons should keep an eye on what they feel he could bring to the table when he becomes an unrestricted free agent on June 30.

Collin Sexton to bring a three-point threat to the Motor City

Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton could be an easier acquisition than most this offseason, and he doesn’t hurt the Pistons’ chances of obtaining another scorer, especially one who is able to stretch the floor and bring a solid three-point shot to the team.

Over the last four years, he has averaged 40% from three-point land on four attempts per game and is a high-energy style player who can break down defenders off the dribble and is one of the best players in the NBA in attacking splits.

In joining the Pistons, Sexton could also develop into a lockdown defender himself, which is something he has been working on in Chicago, but can sometimes be a liability.

But you can’t ignore his career stat of 18.3 points per game, which would serve Detroit well. Being on this team could also give Sexton a chance at playoff basketball, something he hasn’t been able to achieve since he entered the NBA in 2018.