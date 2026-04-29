Two Detroit Pistons Adjustments That Will Decide Game 5

When it comes to winning in the NBA playoffs, making consistent adjustments can be the difference between advancing and going home.

With the Detroit Pistons returning home to the Motor City down 3-1 against the Orlando Magic, coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s adjustments will be pivotal in the team getting back in the first-round series.

Ahead of a win-or-go-home Game 5 at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night, here are the adjustments the Pistons need to consider making to keep their season alive.

Giving Ronald Holland and Paul Reed More Playing Time

What has surprised Pistons fans through four games in their first-round series against the Magic is the lack of playing time that both Ronald Holland II and Paul Reed have had.

Given how poorly Jalen Duren has played throughout the series and that Cade Cunningham has received little to no help, Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff has nothing to lose by switching up his playoff rotation, which includes Reed and Holland receiving minutes.

The Pistons are in desperate need of an offensive spark, and switching up their rotation could provide new energy to a Detroit team that looks to avoid becoming just the seventh No. 1 seed in NBA history to fall in the first round.

Both Holland and Reed showed promise during the regular season, and it's time to give them a chance to step up with the Pistons season on the line.

Limit Desmond Bane and Paolo Banchero

In addition to the leadership of Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, and Jalen Suggs have both presented problems for the Pistons throughout the series. Since Game 1, both players have had an offensive impact for the Magic.

While the Pistons limited Suggs in Game 4, Bane remains a problem for the Pistons heading into Game 5. Bane was especially a problem for the Pistons in Game 3, scoring 25 points and knocking down seven three-pointers in Orlando's 113-105 win.

Entering Game 5, Franz Wagner is questionable with a calf injury, and his absence gives the Pistons one less notable Magic player to worry about. With Wagner potentially out, the Pistons look to shift all their focus to limiting Bane and Suggs.

It’s hard to believe, but through four games this series, the Pistons have only led after two quarters. The tip-off for the win-or-go-home Game 5 Pistons matchup against the Magic is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video at Little Caesars Arena.