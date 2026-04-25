Where to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Magic Game 3: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

Following a dominant second-half performance that fueled their 98-83 Game 2 first-round series win over the Orlando Magic, the Detroit Pistons look to ride the momentum and continue to play the brand of basketball that helped them earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference into Game 3 on the road.

In Game 2, the Pistons used an offensive avalanche in the third quarter to beat the Magic, outscoring Orlando 38-16 to start the second half. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons in scoring with 27 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds in the Game 2 win over the Magic, continuing his streak of recording 20-plus points in a postseason game.

Cunningham’s 27-point performance was fresh off a career-high 39 points in the Pistons 112-101 Game 1 loss to the Magic last Sunday night. Heading into Game 3, Cunningham will look to continue his postseason scoring success, while also getting support from the Pistons' key depth pieces.

The contributions from the Pistons' other scoring leaders, including Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris, and Ausar Thompson, are the key as the series shifts to Orlando, Florida, on Saturday afternoon.

After they struggled to open the series, Harris, Thompson, and Duren all had an impact in the Pistons' Game 2 victory over the Magic, scoring in double figures. The Pistons would like to return to Detroit for Game 5 with a commanding 3-1 series lead, and the best way to reach that goal is by playing stout defense and team chemistry.

During the regular season, the Pistons went 1-1 against the Magic at the Kia Center, and this time around in the postseason, they aim to go 2-0. The biggest factor in the Magic continuing to pose a threat in the first-round series against the Pistons is Paolo Banchero's performance.

Banchero’s performance and the continued impact of some of the Magic’s other top players, including Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, and Desmond Bane, are key to pulling off the first-round series upset over the Pistons.

In the Magic’s Game 1 win in Detroit, Banchero led Orlando with 23 points, while Suggs, Wagner, and Bane all scored in double figures. Heading into Game 3, all four players are poised to put on a show in front of their home fans.

Where to Watch Pistons Game 3 First Round Matchup Against Magic

Channel: Peacock, NBCSN

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Magic: Jonathan Isaac (knee) questionable

Potential Starting Lineups

Magic

Paolo Banchero

Franz Wagner

Wendell Carter Jr.

Desmond Bane

Jalen Suggs

Pistons

Tobias Harris

Duncan Robinson

Jalen Duren

Cade Cunningham

Ausar Thompson