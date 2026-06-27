What It Will Take for Detroit Pistons To Land Trey Murphy III

The 2026 NBA Draft is in the rear-view mirror for the Detroit Pistons, and the franchise now shifts its attention to one of its most important free agency periods in recent memory. General manager Trajan Langdon is facing his first true test since being hired by the Pistons following the disastrous Troy Weaver experience.

The objective this offseason for Detroit is clear: put the roster in the best position to compete for and win an NBA championship. The Pistons' Eastern Conference Semifinals loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers revealed several weaknesses for Detroit, one being the lack of a co-star for Cade Cunningham.

The Pistons look to fill that void this offseason, and one of the players that could fit the co-star role is New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III. The 25-year-old is known as a physical defender and was in the top 15 in the NBA in steals last season.

Murphy could be the ideal fit for what the Pistons are looking for to improve their toughness as a top defensive team. However, what the Pelicans are asking for in return raises questions about whether Detroit is willing to make the move for Murphy this offseason.

What the Pelicans Are Asking in Return For Trey Murphy III

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, the Pelicans are seeking at least three first-round picks for Murphy. While risky to bet on your potential future, it's a gamble that could pay off for the Pistons and result in their first NBA championship since 2004.

Just take the New York Knicks, for example, who just won an NBA championship. Back in 2024, the Knicks traded five first-round picks, four of which were unprotected, to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges.

It was one of several trades the Knicks made that helped them win their first NBA title in 53 years. History has shown teams that go all-in on trades to improve their roster achieve their goal of winning the NBA championship, and the Pistons look to follow that formula of success by acquiring Trey Murphy III.

The Pistons own a first-round pick in each of the next seven NBA Drafts, along with several second- round picks. Knowing what Murphy could potentially bring to a Pistons team with his talent on both ends of the floor, acquiring him, even if it means giving up three first-round picks, would receive a stamp of approval from fans.

Last season with the Pelicans, Murphy averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. Even after acquiring Isaiah Joe from the Oklahoma City Thunder, the more scoring alongside Cade Cunningham, the better for the Pistons next season. Murphy brings that along with stellar defensive play, which will match well with Ausar Thompson.