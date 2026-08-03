2 Ways Sharpshooter Isaiah Joe Will Impact Pistons in First Season in Detroit

The Detroit Pistons roster for the 2026-27 NBA season is starting to take shape as tip-off fast approaches. The Pistons, fresh off a 60-win season and earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, bring in a few newcomers who were on an NBA roster last year.

One of those newcomers is former Oklahoma City guard Isaiah Joe, who Detroit acquired in a post-draft trade that involved two future second-round picks. The talented sharpshooter comes to Detroit following four seasons with the Thunder, in which he won an NBA championship in 2025. Now set to arrive in the Motor City, Joe looks to be an efficient scorer and help the Pistons continue to compete in a much-improved Eastern Conference heading into the 2026-27 season.

With high expectations to remain a top contender in the East, here are two ways that Joe will impact the Pistons in his first season in Detroit.

Improving Three-Point Shooting

May 24, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) moves the ball in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game four of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into a pivotal offseason following their best finish in nearly two decades, the Pistons front office knew major changes had to be made to their three-point shooting. Despite being the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season and earning 60 regular-season wins, the Pistons struggled from three-point range, posting one of the worst percentages.

The Pistons hope that changes with Joe's addition to their roster. During his time with the Thunder, Joe was among Oklahoma City’s most consistent three-point shooters, and that proved true during his final season with the franchise that he joined in 2022.

While Joe’s impact for the Thunder this past postseason wasn’t on par with his performance in previous seasons, he still had an impressive regular season, especially when it came to shooting from three-point range.

During the regular season for the Thunder, Joe averaged 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game and shot 42.3 percent from beyond the arc. Duncan Robinson is the only player currently on the Pistons roster who shot over 40 percent from beyond the arc last season.

Marcus Sasser was the other. However, he’s off to join former Michigan Wolverines coach Dusty May and the Dallas Mavericks. Having a player who provides shooting consistency from three-point range similar to Robinson is beneficial for Detroit as they set their sights on the new NBA season.

High Motor Defender

Mar 27, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) gestures after scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Pistons prided themselves on being one of the top defensive teams in the NBA. That is a quality of their team that they will carry into this season, and Joe can contribute to that.

While three-point shooting and offense are his strengths, Joe is also known for being physical on defense and excels off the ball by creating steals. This is yet another quality to his game that he looks to bring to the Pistons, as last season Detroit was one of the best teams in the league at turning defense into offense.