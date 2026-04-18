NBA Playoffs: Live Updates, Scores As Cavaliers vs. Raptors Tip Off First of Four Saturday Games

The NBA playoffs are finally here.

After a long 82-game regular season and a largely exciting three-day play-in tournament, the 16 teams that will compete for the Larry O’Brien Trophy are set. The East features the Pistons, Celtics, Knicks, Cavaliers, Raptors, Hawks, 76ers and Magic. In the West, the Thunder, Spurs, Nuggets, Lakers, Rockets, Timberwolves, Trail Blazers and Suns are competing for the title.

The playoffs tip off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, with Game 1 of Cleveland vs. Toronto on Prime Video. Denver vs. Minnesota, New York vs. Atlanta and Los Angeles vs. Houston round out the day. We’ll be here providing live updates, reactions and insights all day long. It’s the greatest time of the year for NBA fans, get ready for an excellent day of hoops. Scroll down for Saturday’s schedule and brief previews of all four games.

Live NBA playoff updates, scores for Game 1 of Cavaliers-Raptors

Saturday NBA playoffs schedule, game previews

A showdown between legendary forwards LeBron James and Kevin Durant highlights the primetime game between the Lakers and Rockets. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Cavaliers vs. Raptors, Game 1

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Cavs have been building the plane in the air this season, acquiring James Harden at the trade deadline and integrating him in with another ball-dominant guard in Donovan Mitchell. It hasn’t been seamless but it has largely worked; Cleveland has the sixth best offensive rating in basketball this year, making this a fun stylistic clash. The Raptors’ scoring punch goes in and out, but Toronto’s defense is ranked fifth in by the same metric. Toronto swept the regular season series 3–0, but all three games took place in October and December, long before the Cavaliers acquired Harden and rounded into their current form.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Game 1

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Prime Video

These two recent playoff rivals are back at it for the third postseason matchup in four years. The Nuggets beat the Timberwolves en route to their 2023 championship, while Minnesota got revenge in 2024. The regular season series went to Denver, 3–1, including one of the games of the year on Christmas Day, when Nikola Jokić powered the Nuggets to a 142–138 overtime win with an absurd 56/16/15 game. Anthony Edwards scored 44 in the same contest. If this series is a fraction as good as that game, we’re in for a treat.

Knicks vs. Hawks, Game 1

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Prime Video

Another matchup between two teams with some bad blood, though the catalyst on the Hawks side, Trae Young, is no longer involved. Since trading him to the Wizards, Atlanta has flourished, with Jalen Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker putting together career years and CJ McCollum providing a veteran backcourt presence. They take on an extremely talented New York team that has at times looked like one of the NBA’s elite—see: the NBA Cup title—but doesn’t always put it together. If the Knicks manage to go on a run, Jalen Brunson & Co. have a chance to stamp themselves in New York sports history forever.

Lakers vs. Rockets, Game 1

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Where to watch: ABC

Do you have one more miracle in your back pocket, LeBron James? Just as the Lakers looked to be emerging as a true title threat, with James taking a backseat offensively to Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, his two running mates suffered injuries that threaten to keep them out of the postseason, unless James can keep the team afloat. In order to do so, he must lead a ragtag group of L.A. roleplayers against Kevin Durant and a physical Rockets defense in what could be the final playoff clash between two future Hall of Famers.

More NBA Playoffs From Sports Illustrated

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