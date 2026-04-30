NBA Playoffs Live Updates, Scores: Knicks, Celtics and Wolves All Looking to Close Out First-Round Series
The first round of the NBA playoffs has provided us with plenty of drama. Of the eight first-round series, six have made it to Game 6, setting up some thrilling action and putting some contenders to the test earlier than expected.
On Thursday night, there are three series with Game 6 on the docket. First, the Knicks will try to finish off the Hawks in Atlanta with a third straight win after trailing the series 2–1 just a few days ago. Next, the Celtics will look to close out the 76ers after Philadelphia was able to get a win back in Boston earlier this week.
Closing out the night, it will be the Wolves and Nuggets with Denver facing elimination, adding yet another chapter to what is proving a thrilling young rivalry.
We’re following all of the action below. Come hang!
NBA playoff schedule, broadcast information for Wednesday, April 29
Hawks vs. Knicks (2–3)
- Game 1: Knicks 113, Hawks 102
- Game 2: Hawks 107, Knicks 106
- Game 3: Hawks 109, Knicks 108
- Game 4: Knicks 114, Hawks 98
- Game 5: Knicks 126, Hawks 97
After suffering back-to-back losses by a single point, the Knicks have retaken control of the series from the Hawks with two straight dominant wins. With the series back in Atlanta, Jalen Brunson & Co. will be up against a hostile crowd as they look to advance to the conference semifinals for the fourth straight season.
76ers vs. Celtics (2–3)
- Game 1: Celtics 123, 76ers 91
- Game 2: 76ers 111, Celtics 97
- Game 3: Celtics 108, 76ers 100
- Game 4: Celtics 128, 76ers 96
- Game 5: 76ers 113, Celtics 97
The return of Joel Embiid didn’t make a difference in Game 4, but his impact was colossal in Game 5, helping the 76ers stave off elimination and live to fight another day. The Celtics are still the heavy favorites in this series, but having Embiid back on the court has certainly made things interesting for Boston.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets (3–2)
- Game 1: Nuggets 116, Timberwolves 105
- Game 2: Timberwolves 119, Nuggets 114
- Game 3: Timberwolves 113, Nuggets 96
- Game 4: Timberwolves 112, Nuggets 96
- Game 5: Nuggets 125, Timberwolves 113
The Nuggets entered the playoffs as title contenders but quickly found themselves on the backfoot against an absolutely fearless Timberwolves squad. If Nikola Jokić can will his team to victory tonight, it will set up a Game 7 back in Denver that should be absolute cinema.
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Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.