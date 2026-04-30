NBA Playoffs Live Updates, Scores: Knicks, Celtics and Wolves All Looking to Close Out First-Round Series

The first round of the NBA playoffs has provided us with plenty of drama. Of the eight first-round series, six have made it to Game 6, setting up some thrilling action and putting some contenders to the test earlier than expected.

On Thursday night, there are three series with Game 6 on the docket. First, the Knicks will try to finish off the Hawks in Atlanta with a third straight win after trailing the series 2–1 just a few days ago. Next, the Celtics will look to close out the 76ers after Philadelphia was able to get a win back in Boston earlier this week.

Closing out the night, it will be the Wolves and Nuggets with Denver facing elimination, adding yet another chapter to what is proving a thrilling young rivalry.

We’re following all of the action below. Come hang!

NBA playoff schedule, broadcast information for Wednesday, April 29

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and Nuggets center Nikola Jokić battle for position. | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Hawks vs. Knicks (2–3)

Game 1: Knicks 113, Hawks 102

Game 2: Hawks 107, Knicks 106

Game 3: Hawks 109, Knicks 108

Game 4: Knicks 114, Hawks 98

Game 5: Knicks 126, Hawks 97

After suffering back-to-back losses by a single point, the Knicks have retaken control of the series from the Hawks with two straight dominant wins. With the series back in Atlanta, Jalen Brunson & Co. will be up against a hostile crowd as they look to advance to the conference semifinals for the fourth straight season.

76ers vs. Celtics (2–3)

Game 1: Celtics 123, 76ers 91

Game 2: 76ers 111, Celtics 97

Game 3: Celtics 108, 76ers 100

Game 4: Celtics 128, 76ers 96

Game 5: 76ers 113, Celtics 97

The return of Joel Embiid didn’t make a difference in Game 4, but his impact was colossal in Game 5, helping the 76ers stave off elimination and live to fight another day. The Celtics are still the heavy favorites in this series, but having Embiid back on the court has certainly made things interesting for Boston.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets (3–2)

Game 1: Nuggets 116, Timberwolves 105

Game 2: Timberwolves 119, Nuggets 114

Game 3: Timberwolves 113, Nuggets 96

Game 4: Timberwolves 112, Nuggets 96

Game 5: Nuggets 125, Timberwolves 113

The Nuggets entered the playoffs as title contenders but quickly found themselves on the backfoot against an absolutely fearless Timberwolves squad. If Nikola Jokić can will his team to victory tonight, it will set up a Game 7 back in Denver that should be absolute cinema.

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