NBA Playoffs: Scores, Live Updates From Celtics-76ers As Boston Looks to Go Up 2–0

The NBA playoffs keep rolling, with another triple-header of Game 2s ahead on Tuesday. First up: the Celtics look to avoid slipping after their dominant Game 1 win over the 76ers. The two late games take us out West, as the Spurs look to make it 2–0 against the Trail Blazers, and the Lakers hope to keep the momentum going after a strong Game 1 performance against the Kevin Durant-less Rockets.

Boston took Game 1 123–91, with Jayson Tatum setting the tone, scoring 25 points and adding 11 rebounds and seven assists in his first playoff game since last year’s Achilles injury. Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 26 points, while Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 21 points. The 76ers shot just 39% from the field and a paltry 4-for-23 from deep, struggling to get anything going against one of the Eastern Conference favorites.

We’ll be locked in here on all three of Tuesday night’s playoff games, beginning with the showdown between the Celtics and Sixers. Scroll down for

Celtics vs. 76ers game 2 score, live updates, highlights

Tuesday NBA playoffs schedule, previews and Game 1 recaps

Once again, it is on LeBron James to guide the Lakers against the Rockets with Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves on the mend. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Celtics vs. 76ers (Game 2)

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Peacock/NBC Sports Network

Joel Embiid remains out for Philly after his recent emergency appendectomy, so this series is an uphill battle for the young 76ers backcourt of Maxey and VJ Edgecombe against one of the best defensive teams in basketball. Paul George didn’t make a huge impact in Game 1, but was efficient, scoring 17 points on just 4-of-8 shooting, knocking down 8-of-9 from the free throw line. This would be an excellent time for “Playoff P” to show up against the Celtics, or this series can get out of hand fast.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers (Game 2)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Where to watch: NBC/Peacock

Victor Wembanyama’s playoff debut was a stunning one. The league’s Defensive Player of the Year posted a game-high 35 points along with five rebounds and a pair of blocks in a 111–98 win against Portland, knocking down 13-of-21 shots from the field and 5-of-6 threes. The Trail Blazers also had a young star in his first postseason game, Deni Avdija, also played a strong game, scoring 30 with 10 rebounds and five assists. He’ll need more help; Scoot Henderson was his only teammate to score more than 11 points for Portland against the fearsome San Antonio defense.

Lakers vs. Rockets (Game 2)

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Where to watch: NBC/Peacock

Will Kevin Durant be good to go? The 37-year-old future Hall of Famer is Houston’s most important player, and their offense looked nonexistent without him, as he works back from a knee bruise suffered during practice. The Lakers won Game 1 107–98 with Durant on the bench, as Luke Kennard exploded for 27 points and a perfect 5-for-5 from three and LeBron James scored 19 with 13 assists, eight rebounds and a pair of steals. No Rocket scored more than 19 points and the team shot a rough 38% from the field while the Lakers shot 61% and 53% from three.

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