NBA Playoffs Scores, Live Updates: Pistons vs. Magic Series Heads to Orlando After Unexpected Split in Detroit

As the first round of the NBA playoffs marches on, Saturday brings us a pair of Game 3s in the afternoon and two Game 4s in the evening. First up: the East’s No. 1 seed Pistons will look to continue the momentum they built in Game 2 against the Magic, as the series heads down to Orlando tied at 1–1. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBC Sports Network.

The West’s top-seeded Thunder also hit the road to face the Suns in their Game 3 matchup, after Oklahoma City took the first two games at home. The Hawks stole a game from the Knicks at Madison Square Garden and followed it up with a Game 3 home win, and now have a chance to put New York’s back against the wall in Game 4. The Timberwolves had a statement Game 3 victory at home against the Nuggets and can take full control in Game 4 at night.

Follow along as Sports Illustrated NBA staffers bring you all of the biggest plays, insights and updates live from another stacked day of playoff basketball. Scroll down for today’s full schedule and where things stand in each series.

NBA playoffs first round live scores, updates from Pistons at Magic Game 4

Saturday’s NBA playoff schedule, where to watch each game

CJ McCollum and the Hawks have the Knicks up against the ropes entering Game 4 in Atlanta. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Pistons at Magic 1–1 (East No. 1 vs. 8)

Game 1: Magic 112, Pistons 101

Game 2: Pistons 98, Magic 83

Game 3: Saturday, April 25, 1 p.m. ET in Orlando (Peacock/NBC Sports Network)

Cunningham was spectacular in Game 1, but got very little help from his Detroit teammates. The Pistons are still looking for others to step up, but Cunnnigham was able to get Jalen Duren going just a bit while the Pistons dominated the Magic defensively. Detroit now has some momentum heading into Game 3 down in Orlando Saturday, though the Magic still successfully stole home court advantage by winning Game 1.

Thunder at Suns 2–0 (West No. 1 vs. 8)

Game 1: Thunder 119, Suns 84

Game 2: Thunder 120, Suns 107

Game 3: Saturday, April 25, 3:30 p.m. ET in Phoenix (NBC/Peacock)

Oklahoma City jumped out to a commanding lead, dominating Game 1 and cruising to a Game 2 win despite an injury to Jalen Williams costing him the balance of that contest. He’s now week-to-week with a hamstring strain. The Thunder should be able to get through Phoenix without him, but his absence looms large moving forward.

Knicks at Hawks 1–2 (East No. 3 vs. 6)

Game 1: Knicks 113, Hawks 102

Game 2: Hawks 107, Knicks 106

Game 3: Hawks 109, Knicks 108

Game 4: Saturday, April 25, 6 p.m. ET in Atlanta (NBC/Peacock)

The Hawks have been a Knicks playoff adversary for years now, and the rivalry continues even after Trae Young was traded to the Wizards. In his place, C.J. McCollum has filled the role as villain. Even if he isn’t nearly as antagonistic, Knicks fans have felt victimized by him all the same as he’s averaged 27 points per game in the series so far.

Nuggets at Timberwolves 1–2 (West No. 3 vs. 6)

Game 1: Nuggets 116, Timberwolves 105

Game 2: Timberwolves 119, Nuggets 114

Game 3: Timberwolves 113, Nuggets 96

Game 4: Saturday, April 25, 6 p.m. ET in Minneapolis (ABC)

Denver imposed its will on Minnesota in Game 1, but the following two contests were all T’Wolves, including an impressive Game 3 blowout win. Anthony Edwards was far from his best in Game 3, but Minnesota got huge lifts from the likes of Jaden McDaniels and Ayo Dosunmu, while making Nikola Jokić work for 27 points on 7-of-26 shooting.

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