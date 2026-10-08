QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Lakers Superstar Luka Dončić?
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It’s a new era in Los Angeles.
When the 2026–27 NBA season tips off Oct. 20, it will be Luka Dončić leading the Lakers onto the floor. LeBron James’s reign is over in L.A., but the expectations around the NBA’s most famous franchise remain as high as ever.
How big of a Luka fan are you? Test your knowledge in our quiz below:
Recapping the Lakers’ busy offseason
After bidding farewell to James, who signed with the 76ers in free agency, the Lakers began surrounding Dončić with players that better complemented his skill set.
Los Angeles traded for Utah center Walker Kessler and also added Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton and Sandro Mamukelashvili. Those players all match what Doncic needs as a teammate—a lob partner and rebound hound in Kessler, a 6' 11” drive-and-kick three-point threat in Mamukelashvili and Sexton to run the fast break.
The Lakers should be right in the mix with the rest of the packed Western Conference as they aim for their first deep postseason run since making the conference finals in 2023.
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Tom Dierberger leads Sports Illustrated’s NBA coverage as the Deputy News Director. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at Fox Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor’s in communication from St. John’s University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.Follow tomdierberger