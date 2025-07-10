Toronto Raptors Summer League Preview: 10 Players and Storylines to Watch
Summer League is a strange mix of chaos, promise, and quick takeaways. Some players shine in July and disappear by October. Others struggle in Vegas and turn into real contributors when the games actually count.
It’s never wise to read too much into Summer League. The sample sizes are small, the competition is uneven, and half the players won’t be on NBA rosters come fall. But after a few quiet months without basketball, it’s a fun first look at a new Toronto Raptors group full of youth, depth, and opportunity.
Toronto heads to Las Vegas with one of the more complete rosters in the field and the second-best odds to win the tournament. That doesn’t mean much, but it usually signals structure, talent, and players worth watching.
Winning is a bonus. Development is the priority. Here are 10 things to watch as the Raptors tip off Summer League play.
1. Can Ja’Kobe Walter handle point guard duties?
The Raptors want to see what Walter looks like with the ball in his hands. He spent most of his rookie season working off the ball, but Summer League gives him a chance to initiate offense and make reads in live action. If he can keep the offense flowing, create advantages, and show progress as a decision-maker, it would go a long way toward expanding his long-term role.
2. What does Jonathan Mogbo’s offensive development look like?
Mogbo was primarily used as a cutter and short-roll passer last season, but his scoring was limited. For him to earn consistent NBA minutes, he’ll need to add to his offensive toolbox. Has he worked on his flip shot? Can he stretch the floor or punish mismatches? Even moderate growth in those areas would make him a more complete rotation option.
3. Is Jamal Shead too good for Summer League?
Shead is already being penciled in as the team’s backup point guard, and he should look the part in Vegas. The goal here is simple: dominate early and get shut down before the end of the tournament. If Shead shows total control of the offense, pushes the pace, and applies consistent ball pressure defensively, the Raptors may not need to see much more.
4. Has Ulrich Chomche taken a step?
Chomche is still a long-term project, but the Raptors continue to speak highly of his development. He missed the second half of last year with a knee injury, so this will be his first real opportunity to show progress. If he looks more physical, more decisive defensively, and finishes plays around the rim, he could put himself on the radar for backup center minutes down the line.
5. Is Alijah Martin more than a scoring combo guard?
Martin is already 23, the same age as Scottie Barnes, so he should be able to hold his own against younger competition. The question is whether he can develop into a lead guard or if he’s limited to secondary scoring and spot-up shooting. If he pushes Shead and shows flashes of creation and pick-and-roll playmaking, it would raise his stock considerably.
6. What does Collin Murray-Boyles look like defensively?
This is the main attraction. The Raptors used the ninth pick on Murray-Boyles because of his versatility and physicality, but Vegas will be the first test of how that translates against NBA-caliber size and speed. Can he guard fives in the post? Can he slide with wings? Does the jumper show signs of development? And is he clearly ahead of Mogbo in the rotation?
7. Can Jamison Battle shoot his way into a roster spot?
Battle is a proven shooter, but the next step is showing he can do it against tighter defense and off movement. If he can consistently hit tough threes and hold his own defensively, he becomes a more intriguing option at the back end of the roster. If not, he remains a specialist, one who might still be valuable, but with limitations.
8. What does Chucky Hepburn bring on both ends?
Hepburn’s calling card is defense, and that needs to pop in Summer League. He’ll need to be a pest at the point of attack and show that he can survive physically against bigger guards. Offensively, the jumper and playmaking are still questions. If he flashes both, he could challenge for a two-way spot.
9. Can Colin Castleton or AJ Lawson force the Raptors’ hand?
Both players are on non-guaranteed deals and currently sit outside the projected roster. Summer League is their showcase, not just for Toronto but for every team in the league. If they can stand out early, they might earn a longer look. If not, they’ll be fighting for roster spots likely on other teams.
10. Are they good?
They should be. The Raptors have one of the deepest Summer League rosters and are among the favorites to win the tournament. That doesn’t guarantee anything in October, but it’s always better to win than lose. If this group plays hard, defends, and shares the ball, they should have a chance to make a real run in Vegas.