Cavaliers Veteran Breaks Unwritten Rule vs. Raptors: 'That was no class'
There was no need to score.
Tristan Thompson could have dribbled out the clock as the final seconds ticked away in Cleveland’s blowout win over the Toronto Raptors. No one on Toronto was playing defense, expecting both teams to let the game end and head to the locker room.
But Thompson broke the unwritten rule, throwing down a last-second dunk to put Cleveland up by 23.
“I think what Tristan did there was no class and disrespectful,” Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said post-game. “I’m not gonna stand for that, for sure.”
The Raptors didn’t either.
Scottie Barnes got up from the bench to confront Thompson. Rookie point guard Jamal Shead walked over, clearly upset. Thompson didn’t back down, unfazed by the commotion as a crowd gathered at center court. Cavaliers teammates and staff quickly stepped in, guiding Thompson away from the swarm of Raptors players.
“I’m really glad that our guys, our players from Jamal, he was on the court, and Scottie and everybody else, they stood up for themselves,” Rajaković said. “I love when my team stands up for themselves. That was no class.”
The Cavaliers were puzzled by the whole situation too.
“I’m not sure what he was thinking,” Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said. “I know with Tristan, there’s no bad intention there. I think just sometimes you’re playing and the goal of the game is to score. Unfortunate.”
The 33-year-old Thompson played fewer than four minutes, entirely in garbage time, in what was Cleveland’s final trip to Toronto this season. Given his role and age, it might have been his last game in Toronto altogether.