How Raptors Trade For Kawhi Leonard Led Spurs to NBA Finals

It's been nearly eight years since the Toronto Raptors acquired Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in a blockbuster trade with the San Antonio Spurs for DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl.

The Raptors made the deal because they were looking for a spark after losing deep in the playoffs for a third straight season, and Leonard's expiring contract made him available. The Spurs' decision to part ways with Leonard has shifted NBA history, and it set the stage for the Spurs' NBA Finals trip against the New York Knicks, which starts tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Raptors Win the Battle, Spurs Win the War?

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Raptors were focused on the short-term outlook for this trade, and it paid off. Even though they only had Leonard for one season, they won the NBA Finals that year and accomplished their goals. Meanwhile, the Spurs waved the proverbial white flag, which took them on a downward spiral.

While the Spurs made the playoffs in 2019, they lost in the first round to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. That was their final appearance in the postseason, capping off a run of 29 playoff appearances in 30 years.

For three years, the Spurs hovered around the 30-win mark but never got above.500. In the 2022-23 campaign, the Spurs plummeted to the bottom of the standings, but the lottery gods were on their side.

Spurs' Upward Trajectory Since 2023

With the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama out of France in a decision that every single basketball fan would make. Wembanyama stands 7-4 and is arguably the most unique prospect in NBA history.

Wembanyama and the Spurs weren't perfect immediately, as it took two years to get through some growing pains. During that time, the Spurs were able to stock up on prospects to surround Wembanyama with. That has allowed them to select Stephon Castle out of UConn with the No. 4 overall pick in 2024 and Rutgers guard Dylan Harper, the No. 2 overall pick in 2025.

For the Spurs, the pieces have all come together this past season, and it led to a 62-20 campaign, giving them the number two seed in the Western Conference. The only obstacle in the West for San Antonio appeared to be the Oklahoma City Thunder, who won the NBA Finals last season. The Spurs were able to dismantle them in seven games, advancing to their first NBA Finals since Leonard helped them get there back in 2014.

The Bottom Line

Some might argue that the Spurs trading Leonard to the Raptors is insignificant to their 2026 Finals run.

However, every single moment in NBA history has led to the next. Without the Raptors, it's quite possible that the Spurs would not be playing the Knicks in this year's Finals.

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