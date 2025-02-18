Drake Takes Aim at Former Raptors Legend With Latest On-Stage Gesture
Drake still doesn’t want anything to do with former Toronto Raptors legend DeMar DeRozan.
During his concert in Sydney on Monday night, a fan tossed a throwback camouflage DeRozan jersey onto the stage as Drake performed on his Anita Max Wynn tour. The Toronto rap icon caught the jersey, took a brief glance at the name on the back, and immediately discarded it as if it were trash, a move that sent a clear message about where their relationship stands.
Drake and DeRozan have been at odds since DeRozan appeared in Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us music video and celebrated the track at The Pop Out concert. The song, a diss track, directly targets Drake, with Lamar making multiple allegations about him, including an insinuation that the Toronto-born rapper is a pedophile. By aligning himself with Lamar, DeRozan appeared to be taking sides with his childhood friend over his long-time Toronto friend Drake.
Drake has been the Raptors’ global ambassador since 2013 and had a long-standing friendship with DeRozan. Their bond was highlighted in 2016 when they appeared together on the cover of Slam Magazine alongside Kyle Lowry. Even after DeRozan’s 2018 trade to the San Antonio Spurs, Drake continued to publicly support him, acknowledging his impact on the franchise.
Their relationship, however, took a sharp turn earlier this season when Drake publicly criticized DeRozan during a Raptors broadcast following DeRozan’s appearance alongside Lamar.
“If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself,” Drake said on TSN following Toronto’s decision to honor Vince Carter with a jersey retirement.
DeRozan laughed off the comments, responding that Drake would have a long way to climb if he wanted to take the banner down himself.
The jersey toss in Sydney was just the latest example of the deteriorating relationship between the two former friends.