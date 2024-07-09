Former Raptors Forward Shares Emotional Message Asking For Another Chance
Former Toronto Raptors forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is looking for another opporunity.
It's been three years since Hollis-Jefferson last saw NBA playing time as a bench player for the Porland Trail Blazers. He'd parlayed a 10-day contract into a standard deal and was impressive enough to crack Portland's playoff rotation.
But since then, Hollis-Jefferson has fallen off the NBA map.
He's bounced around the world playing in Türkiye, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines, and is tried of having to travel for work.
"I sit here and travel all over the world to hoop (it’s nice) but I miss my family everyday [sic] (take them with you) I’m not about to drag babies from country to country. (they need stability) All I need is a shot to help a team and be close to what really matters," Hollis-Jefferson posted to his Instagram story.
"Thousands of players and basketball folks wrote me after that World Cup," Hollis-Jefferson continued. "They heard what the world was saying and they saw me HOOP.. you mean to tell me I couldn’t help they team?"
Hollis-Jefferson, 29, had been a standout at the World Cup for Jordan, averaging 23.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last summer.
"It’s so crazy mostly all those players aside from team USA plays in Europe.. you mean to tell me I can’t get a worthwhile euro deal?" Hollis-Jefferson wrote. "And they paying dudes 100k a month to wet the bed??? No disrespect but the numbers show it when the stage is lit."
Hollis-Jefferson was the No. 23 pick in the 2015 draft by the Trail Blazers who sent his draft rights to the Brooklyn Nets. He spent four seasons in Brooklyn, averaging a career-high 13.9 points per game in 2017-18.
In 2019, the Nets declined to offer Hollis-Jefferson a qualifying offer and he became an unrestricted free agent. He signed with the Raptors following Toronto's championship season and proved to be a solid contributor, averaging 7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game across 60 appearances for the Raptors.
Toronto does have one open roster spot for training camp and could create another one if Sasha Vezenkov parts ways with the organization this summer. That said, it seems incredibly unlikely Toronto will opt to bring back Hollis-Jefferson at this stage of his career.