Former Raptors Star Shares Kendrick Lamar Post in Latest Barb Toward Drake
DeMar DeRozan keeps supporting Kendrick Lamar.
It created quite a stir earlier this month when DeRozan was criticized by Toronto rap icon Drake during a Toronto Raptors broadcast following DeRozan’s decision to appear in Lamar’s music video to “Not Like Us” over the summer.
Drake was seen and heard criticizing DeRozan for siding with Lamar in the rap battle that unfolded over the summer between Drake and Lamar. Lamar’s song “Not Like Us” makes multiple allegations against Drake and says Toronto didn’t deserve to have DeRozan with the Raptors.
On Friday, Lamar released a surprise new album that was shared on Instagram by DeRozan. The two Compton, California natives grew up together and have been friends since well before DeRozan played in Toronto.
Drake and DeRozan once considered each other close friends but something seems to have sparked the divide between the two that resulted in DeRozan dancing on stage alongside Lamar over the summer. Drake previously called DeRozan a “brother” in an Instagram post following DeRozan’s departure from Toronto in 2018.
DeRozan refrained from criticizing Drake for his comments earlier this month. Drake had said he’d tear down a banner of DeRozan if Toronto ever decided to retire DeRozan’s No. 10. DeRozan joked it would take a lot of climbing if Drake wanted to take it down one day.
Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé sided with DeRozan in the feud earlier this month, wearing a t-shirt that said “they not like us” while he sat courtside during a Raptors game in Sacramento.
Toronto will not play DeRozan again this season.