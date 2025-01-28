NBA Announces Slight Schedule Change for Raptors
The Toronto Raptors will see a slight change to their schedule, as their March 19 road game against the Golden State Warriors has been moved to March 20 at 7:00 p.m. local time (10:00 p.m. ET), the NBA announced Tuesday.
The adjustment is part of a broader set of reschedulings to accommodate games that were postponed earlier this season due to wildfires in Los Angeles and weather-related disruptions in New Orleans.
For the Raptors, the change is relatively minor. The team will now have two days off between their March 17 matchup against the Phoenix Suns and the rescheduled game against the Warriors. Following that, Toronto will have another two days before returning home for a back-to-back set against the San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards on March 23 and 24.
The league announced nine total schedule changes, including a makeup date for the Los Angeles Lakers, who will now host the San Antonio Spurs on March 17 after their January 11 game was postponed due to wildfires in California. The Milwaukee Bucks’ January 22 road game against the New Orleans Pelicans, which was postponed due to severe weather conditions, has been rescheduled for April 6.
Orlando saw the most movement with three of its games adjusted. Their home game against Chicago, originally scheduled for March 12, has been moved to March 6. Their road game against San Antonio, initially set for March 17, has been pushed to April 1. Their road game in New Orleans, previously scheduled for April 6, will now be played on March 13.
Golden State also had to accommodate changes, as their home game against Milwaukee was moved up from March 20 to March 18, allowing the Raptors’ game, originally set for March 19, to shift to March 20 instead. New Orleans’ road game against the Bucks was also delayed by one day, moving from April 9 to April 10.