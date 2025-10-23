5 numbers to know after Raptors beat Hawks in season opener
The Toronto Raptors are celebrating after a 138-118 victory against the Atlanta Hawks to start their season off.
Here's a look at five statistics that stood out as the Raptors pulled out the win:
11 - Rajakovic goes deep with bench
The Raptors are proving to be a deep team right out of the gate as head coach Darko Rajakovic wasn't afraid to go with 11 players in his rotation during the first half.
Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl made up the starting lineup, while Ochai Agbaji, Gradey Dick and Sandro Mamukelashvili were the first three to check in off the bench. Jamal Shead and Jonathan Mogbo came in later in the first quarter, while Jamison Battle also got some run early in the second.
19 - Too many turnovers
Not many teams can turn the ball over 19 times and win by 20 points, so it's remarkable that the Raptors were able to pull it off.
They won't have this luxury every time they are super careless with the basketball, so they need to be able to make smarter decisions while on offense. This should come over time, but it's something to monitor out of the gate.
22 - Missed shots between Trae Young, Nickeil Alexander-Walker
The Raptors were able to find Young and Alexander-Walker on an off night and they took advantage of that. While some of these misses were wide open, the Raptors did a good job containing the Hawks backcourt.
Alexander-Walker made just 2 of 15 from the field in his Hawks debut, so the Raptors definitely spoiled things for the former Minnesota Timberwolves guard.
54 - Raptors crash the glass
A big reason why the Raptors won came in the rebounding battle. The Raptors out-rebounded the Hawks 54-34 to help secure a victory.
Perhaps the best part about the stat is that no player had more than nine rebounds. All 11 Raptors that suited up had at least two rebounds, proving that it is a team-wide effort to crash the glass.
138 - Raptors pour it on offensively
Ultimately, it's going to be hard to beat the Raptors if they score 138 points every night. They won't, but it's a positive sign to see the offense clicking right away.
The Raptors hoped their offense would improve with Brandon Ingram on the court, and their vision is beginning to come to life.