How to watch Nets vs. Raptors: TV channel, livestream, tipoff time
The Toronto Raptors are playing their final preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the game against the Nets:
Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details
• Matchup: Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors
• Date: Friday, October 17
• Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM EST
• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario
What channel is Nets vs. Raptors on?
Nets vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.
How to stream Nets vs. Raptors live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NBA App
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• TSN 1050
• Sportsnet 590 The Fan
• SiriusXM NBA Radio
Nets injury report
• PF Haywood Highsmith (OUT - knee)
Raptors injury report
• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (QUESTIONABLE - elbow)
Nets vs. Raptors preview
The Raptors will have one last chance to correct some errors before the regular season with a matchup against the Nets. Considering the fact that the Raptors played their main rotation against the Boston Celtics in their previous game, the team might opt to keep the starters on the bench for this matchup.
If the Raptors give their starters more burn, it could give Brandon Ingram more of a chance to get acclimated with the offense. Ingram scored 20 points on 8 of 22 shooting in the team's most recent loss to the Celtics.
RJ Barrett followed him on the scoreboard with 17 points, while Immanuel Quickley added 14 and Ochai Agbaji had 10 off the bench. That could have been their last time playing before the games begin to count, but getting a little bit of burn in the game against the Nets might not be a terrible idea.
The goal from this game should be to make sure everyone stays healthy while giving opportunities to players who may not get this chance when the season starts. The Raptors waived guards AJ Lawson, David Roddy, Jared Rhoden, big man Olivier Sarr and two-way player Ulrich Chomche on Thursday, which means if anyone were to play, it would come from players outside of that group.
Meanwhile, the Nets have a rebuilding roster, so there should be a decent amount of high-level prospects playing from their side in the game.
Even though this is the final game of the preseason, players have a lot to play for on the court tonight.