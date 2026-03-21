What Raptors Playoff Rotation Could Look Like

The Toronto Raptors are on pace to make the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.

With the post-season appearance on the horizon, the Raptors are likely going to tighten their playoff rotation, which should give more minutes to the top players and could possibly bench some of the second unit. Here's a look at how Darko Rajakovic should adjust his game plan.

Immanuel Quickley (33 minutes)

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

As the starting point guard, Immanuel Quickley should get a decent amount of minutes. He shouldn't play as often as the top three scorers on the team, but he will be out there in most clutch time situations. As arguably the team's best three-point shooter, he shouldn't take too many breaks.

Jamal Shead (15 minutes)

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead dribbles the ball during the second quarter. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

When Quickley is not on the floor, Shead should be out there. There's an argument to be made that Shead should be playing more than 15 minutes, but bench players tend to have their role decrease during the postseason. If Shead is playing well offensively, he could have more playing time, but his defence is too valuable to not give minutes during the postseason.

RJ Barrett (36 minutes)

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett shoots against the Chicago Bulls. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Barrett is averaging just over 30 minutes per game this season for the Raptors, but that should increase come playoff time, especially considering the way he's been playing as of late.

Since the All-Star break, Barrett has scored in double figures all but once. He also has nine games of scoring 20 points or more, and he has a case to be made that he's been the best offensive player on the team since the second half of the season started.

The Raptors will need him to play at this level in order for the team to make some noise in the playoffs.

Collin Murray-Boyles (30 minutes)

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles dribbles against Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

While Collin Murray-Boyles is injured, he is expected to return at some point during the current road trip. Once he gets back, he will need to return to game fitness in the final handful of games during the season in order to be at his peak come playoff time.

Murray-Boyles is only a rookie, so it's definitely a bit risky to play him so much in the playoffs; however, his ability to defend multiple positions and play a small-ball five makes him too valuable for the Raptors to keep on the bench for too long.

Brandon Ingram (40 minutes)

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram celebrates making a three point basket against the Detroit Pistons. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

As the team's leading scorer, Ingram is expected to be shouldering the load for the playoffs. In 10 playoff games with the New Orleans Pelicans from 2022-24, Ingram averaged 38.1 minutes per game, which is a good sweet spot for what he should expect with the Raptors.

The Raptors' offence takes a bit of a dive without Ingram in the lineup, so the team needs him on the court as much as possible.

Scottie Barnes (40 minutes)

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Just as Ingram is the offensive engine for the Raptors, Barnes is that on the defensive end. The Raptors are a much more difficult team to score on when Barnes is on the court defending the other team's best player. These players are going to see far more minutes in the playoffs, so Barnes needs to be out there on the court defending them while they're out there.

Depending on what team the Raptors end up facing, Barnes should match the other team's top scorer in the minutes section of the box score.

Jakob Poeltl (30 minutes)

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl shoots against the Chicago Bulls. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Raptors have changed tremendously since Poeltl has returned to the court from injury. He won't get as many minutes as the other starters due to his mobility, but he should still see a considerable amount of time on the court.

Poeltl averages 25.6 minutes per game, so seeing a slight uptick would make sense for him.

Sandro Mamukelashvili (16 minutes)

Toronto Raptors center Sandro Mamukelashvili reacts after missing a basket against the Phoenix Suns. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

When Poeltl is not on the court, Mamukelashvili will almost certainly be in there in his place. While the Raptors could put Murray-Boyles at the five for some stretches, Mamukelashvili has played too well this year to not put in the playoff rotation.

Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.8 points in just under 22 minutes per game, so seeing a slight decrease checks out.

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