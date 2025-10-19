Raptors fill final two-way slot with familiar face
The Toronto Raptors are making some changes to their roster as the regular season begins.
The team announced that it has signed recently-waived wing A.J. Lawson to a two-way contract.
"Lawson, 6-foot-6, 185 pounds, averaged 9.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 18.7 minutes in 26 games (two starts) with the Raptors last season," a press release read. "He also averaged 20.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 33.1 minutes in 37 Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games with the Long Island Nets and Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors. Lawson originally signed a two-way contract with Toronto on Dec. 11, 2024 and was converted to a standard NBA contract on Apr. 12, 2025.
"A native of Brampton, Ontario, Lawson holds career averages of 5.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 10.9 minutes in 83 career games with the Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves and the Toronto Raptors over the last three seasons."
Lawson back with Raptors
The Raptors had an open two-way spot on the roster when the team waived Ulrich Chomche, so Lawson is getting the final spot, joining rookie guards Chucky Hepburn and Alijah Martin.
Lawson will spend most of the season with Raptors 905 in the G League, but he will have a chance to play with the NBA club in Toronto. The Raptors clearly like what they see in Lawson despite waiving him earlier this week.
Lawson had a strong training camp, but it was difficult for him to make the final roster crunch. Now, the Raptors are keeping their partnership alive by extending him the final two-way deal.
Lawson had a successful run in the Las Vegas Summer League with the Raptors this July, averaging 18.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game with the team.
Last season, Lawson's most memorable game saw him score 32 points with seven made 3-pointers. He has definitely developed over time and moved in the right direction for the Raptors, so there is potential for him to continue growing with the team.
Lawson and the Raptors 905 won't start their season until November, so he could play in the NBA before their campaign begins. However, Lawson can only play in up to 50 games with the Raptors while on a two-way contract, otherwise he will need to be converted to a standard deal like he was on last season.