What does Raptors depth chart look like ahead of regular season?
The Toronto Raptors are going into the season with a young, but deep roster that could see 10 or 11 players on a nightly basis.
Here's a look at the team's depth chart going into the season:
Point Guard: Immanuel Quickley, Jamal Shead, Chucky Hepburn (two-way), Alijah Martin (two-way)
Quickley will be the team's starting point guard with Shead coming off of the bench. The goal is to have at least Quickley or Shead in the game at all times, but if both need to be on the bench for whatever reason, Scottie Barnes can take over as the lead guard like he did last season at times.
Shooting Guard: RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, Ja'Kobe Walter, A.J. Lawson
The shooting guard spot is the deepest on the roster, with Barrett, Dick and Walter all expected to get consistent playing time at some point. Barrett will start, but Dick and Walter will be key guards off the bench for the Raptors, while Lawson could also see some action throughout the season.
Small Forward: Brandon Ingram, Ochai Agbaji, Garrett Temple
Ingram is the main addition to the rotation after being acquired in a trade last season from the New Orleans Pelicans. Ingram is still waiting to make his season debut, but he will have a challenge trying to fit in with Barrett and Barnes so that all three can get their fix.
Power Forward: Scottie Barnes, Collin Murray-Boyles, Jamison Battle
Barnes is the star for the Raptors and should be in line to be the team's leading scorer. The Raptors' ceiling shrinks without Barnes on the floor, so he should be able to make a leap in his fifth season with the team.
Murray-Boyles brings a lot of intrigue as the No. 9 overall pick and should get some run with the second unit throughout the season.
Center: Jakob Poeltl, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jonathan Mogbo, Ulrich Chomche (two-way)
Poeltl is the starting center, but he has some decent depth behind him with Mamukelashvili and Mogbo, both of whom played decent bench minutes last season with the San Antonio Spurs and Raptors, respectively.
Chomche may also get a chance for the Raptors after making seven appearances in his rookie season last year, but he is still a very raw prospect that will spend most of his time in the G League.
The Raptors are back in action tomorrow against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET.