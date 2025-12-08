After losing to the Boston Celtics, the Toronto Raptors have now dropped three consecutive games and five of their last six. The Raptors were sitting comfortably in second place in the East, but this recent skid has dropped them to fourth place with a 15-10 record.

There is no doubt that this Raptors team has some pieces that can help them compete in the East, but they seem to be a piece or two away from title contention. With Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially on the trade market, how plausible is it for the Raptors to target the two-time NBA MVP?

CBS Sports' Sam Quinn recently ranked every potential trade destination for Antetokounmpo, and slotted the Raptors at number ten in the "Are you willing to gamble on a rental?" tier.

How likely is a Raptors-Giannis trade?

The Raptors actually have all the pieces necessary to complete a trade for Antetokounmpo, but it boils down to whether it could actually happen, and whether the superstar forward wants to play in Toronto.

"Toronto was linked to Antetokounmpo for years when Masai Ujiri ran the team. He's now gone, but the team is playing better than it has in quite some time. Of course, that doesn't seem sustainable at least on a postseason level. The Raptors dominate in transition and with their bench units, two traits that tend not to translate especially well to the playoffs, and they've played the fourth-easiest schedule in the league to date," Quinn wrote.

If the Raptors wanted to go all-in on a chance at a championship, trading for Antetokounmpo would likely be their only path. Sure, the Raptors could look to build around their current core instead, especially betting on the progression of Scottie Barnes, but the last time the franchise took a swing at a superstar, it resulted in a championship.

"The Raptors won a championship renting Kawhi Leonard. Ujiri was the general manager who made that trade, but everyone in the building surely remembers it," Quinn continued. "Toronto has all of its picks to trade and a deep group of supporting pieces. They'd probably need to add more shooting either in this deal or a separate one, but this is the sort of team that should be considering a high-risk, high-reward rental. They have no championship upside otherwise."

It seems very unlikely that the Raptors would trade for Antetokounmpo at this point, but crazier things have happened in the NBA.