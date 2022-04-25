Skip to main content
NBA Fines Joel Embiid $15,000 For Public Criticism of Officials

NBA Fines Joel Embiid $15,000 For Public Criticism of Officials

The NBA has fined Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid $15,000 for publicly criticizing the officials following Game 4

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA has fined Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid $15,000 for publicly criticizing the officials following Game 4

Joel Embiid's post-game criticism of the officials following Game 4 has come at a steep price.

The Philadelphia 76ers center has been fined $15,000 for insinuating that the officials were intentionally trying to help the Toronto Raptors win Game 4 on Saturday night.

"Well, I'm gonna take my own advice and not complain about fouls," he said following the game. "They did a great job. I admire the job that they did today. To me, it felt like they had one job coming in here tonight. And they got it done. So, congrats to them."

As he walked off the court following the loss to Toronto, Embiid clapped mockingly toward the officials to voice his displeasure with the game.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"I guess, next game, if they're not gonna call it. I'm gonna be even more aggressive offensively and defensively. If they want to give them, like, fouls or if they want to call really no fouls. I've really got to make them earn you and really be physical," he added.

The officials have been a storyline throughout the series dating back to Game 1 when Raptors coach Nick Nurse voiced his displeasure with the officiating against the Raptors. He said Embiid was getting away with too much physicality and was throwing elbows without getting called for fouls.

Further Reading

Joel Embiid complains about the officials, insinuating the refs intentionally favored the Raptors

Raptors discuss what makes Scottie Barnes special & reactions to his Rookie of the Year award

Raptors season proved a success as Scottie Barnes wins rookie honors and Toronto staves off elimination

USATSI_18150394_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Fred VanVleet Ruled Out for Game 5 vs. 76ers

By Aaron Rose2 hours ago
USATSI_18150372_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Game 5: Raptors at 76ers

By Aaron Rose3 hours ago
USATSI_18102784_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors List Fred VanVleet as Questionable for Game 5

By Aaron Rose21 hours ago
USATSI_18138744_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Joel Embiid Will Require Surgery on Thumb, Plans to Wait Until After Playoffs

By Aaron Rose22 hours ago
USATSI_18139787_168390270_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Complains About the Officials, Insinuating the Refs Intentionally Favored the Raptors

By Aaron RoseApr 24, 2022
USATSI_18138884_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Discuss What Makes Scottie Barnes Special & Reactions to His Rookie of the Year Award

By Aaron RoseApr 24, 2022
USATSI_18124190_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Season Proved a Success as Scottie Barnes Wins Rookie Honors and Toronto Staves Off Elimination

By Aaron RoseApr 23, 2022
USATSI_18102533_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Scottie Barnes Wins NBA's Rookie of the Year

By Aaron RoseApr 23, 2022