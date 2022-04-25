NBA Fines Joel Embiid $15,000 For Public Criticism of Officials

Joel Embiid's post-game criticism of the officials following Game 4 has come at a steep price.

The Philadelphia 76ers center has been fined $15,000 for insinuating that the officials were intentionally trying to help the Toronto Raptors win Game 4 on Saturday night.

"Well, I'm gonna take my own advice and not complain about fouls," he said following the game. "They did a great job. I admire the job that they did today. To me, it felt like they had one job coming in here tonight. And they got it done. So, congrats to them."

As he walked off the court following the loss to Toronto, Embiid clapped mockingly toward the officials to voice his displeasure with the game.

"I guess, next game, if they're not gonna call it. I'm gonna be even more aggressive offensively and defensively. If they want to give them, like, fouls or if they want to call really no fouls. I've really got to make them earn you and really be physical," he added.

The officials have been a storyline throughout the series dating back to Game 1 when Raptors coach Nick Nurse voiced his displeasure with the officiating against the Raptors. He said Embiid was getting away with too much physicality and was throwing elbows without getting called for fouls.

Further Reading

Joel Embiid complains about the officials, insinuating the refs intentionally favored the Raptors

Raptors discuss what makes Scottie Barnes special & reactions to his Rookie of the Year award

Raptors season proved a success as Scottie Barnes wins rookie honors and Toronto staves off elimination