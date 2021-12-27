Report: NBA Reduces Quarantine Time For Some Fully Vaccinated Players Who Test Positive

Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    The NBA will reportedly allow players to test positive for COVID-19 to return after just six days if they are no longer infectious
    The NBA will reportedly allow players to test positive for COVID-19 to return after just six days if they are no longer infectious

    The Toronto Raptors may be getting reinforcements back a little bit earlier than expected.

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA and Players' Association have agreed to allow players and coaches to clear COVID-19 quarantine after just six days if testing shows they're no longer a risk to be infectious. 

    The change will be effective immediately and permit some of the 172 players who have entered Health & Safety protocols to test out of isolation earlier than had been expected. Previous protocols required players to miss 10 days unless they received two consecutive negative PCR tests at least 24 hours apart.

