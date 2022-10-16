Raptors Sign Saben Lee to Exhibit 10 Contract Ahead of 905 Season

The Toronto Raptors have added another point guard to their organization, this time signing Saben Lee to an Exhibit 10 contract ahead of the Raptors 905 season.

Lee was signed and waived by the Raptors on Sunday afternoon, allowing Toronto to keep the 23-year-old guard in the organization as a G League prospect for this season. The former 2020 second-round pick joins Gabe Brown, David Johnson, Reggie Perry, Christian Vital, and Ryan Hawkins as players who will join the Raptors 905 after signing Exhibit 10 deals with the Raptors.

Lee spent two seasons in Detroit, averaging 5.6 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 43.4% from the floor and 26.5% from behind the arc. In the G League, he averaged 24 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.7 rebounds across 19 regular season games with the Motor City Cruise.

"Although he’s a bit of a loose cannon on offense, Lee’s athleticism and ability to attack the rim hold a level of intrigue, and he’s an interesting developmental target in hopes he takes a big leap in a better situation," wrote Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo ahead of the 2020 NBA Draft. "Lee was a three-year starter for three bad Vanderbilt teams, and his ability to see the floor and make decisions leaves something to be desired. The hope is that a better situation covers for some of his flaws, but as a shoot-first guard who’s always needed the ball, it may take quite a transformation for him to succeed."

Expect Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Ron Harper Jr. to join Lee in the G League for much of this season.

