Skip to main content
Raptors Sign Saben Lee to Exhibit 10 Contract Ahead of 905 Season

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Raptors Sign Saben Lee to Exhibit 10 Contract Ahead of 905 Season

The Toronto Raptors have signed Saben Lee to an Exhibit 10 deal, allowing him to join the Raptors 905 this season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Toronto Raptors have added another point guard to their organization, this time signing Saben Lee to an Exhibit 10 contract ahead of the Raptors 905 season.

Lee was signed and waived by the Raptors on Sunday afternoon, allowing Toronto to keep the 23-year-old guard in the organization as a G League prospect for this season. The former 2020 second-round pick joins Gabe Brown, David Johnson, Reggie Perry, Christian Vital, and Ryan Hawkins as players who will join the Raptors 905 after signing Exhibit 10 deals with the Raptors.

Lee spent two seasons in Detroit, averaging 5.6 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 43.4% from the floor and 26.5% from behind the arc. In the G League, he averaged 24 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.7 rebounds across 19 regular season games with the Motor City Cruise.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"Although he’s a bit of a loose cannon on offense, Lee’s athleticism and ability to attack the rim hold a level of intrigue, and he’s an interesting developmental target in hopes he takes a big leap in a better situation," wrote Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo ahead of the 2020 NBA Draft. "Lee was a three-year starter for three bad Vanderbilt teams, and his ability to see the floor and make decisions leaves something to be desired. The hope is that a better situation covers for some of his flaws, but as a shoot-first guard who’s always needed the ball, it may take quite a transformation for him to succeed."

Expect Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Ron Harper Jr. to join Lee in the G League for much of this season.

Further Reading

O.G. Anunoby makes his case for a bigger role in preseason victory over Celtics

Raptors discuss expectations for Scottie Barnes ahead of anticipated sophomore season

Justin Champagnie may not be at 100% but he's ready to prove he belongs with the Raptors

USATSI_18669567_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Sign David Johnson, Reggie Perry, and Others to Exhibit 10 Deals

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_19233303_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Finalize Roster, Keep Justin Champagnie & Waive 3 Others

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_19231861_168390270_lowres
News

O.G. Anunoby Makes his Case for a Bigger Role in Preseason Victory Over Celtics

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_19207448_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Add Gary Trent Jr. to Injury Report, Share Update on Chris Boucher

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_19182586_168390270_lowres
News

Malcolm Brogdon Reveals He Chose Celtics Trade Over Deal with Raptors

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_19182148_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors-Celtics to Tip at 7:30: Where to Watch & Game Preview for Friday

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_19121447_168390270_lowres
News

Nick Nurse Says Juancho Hernangomez Will Fixture Into the Rotation this Season

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_19167368_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Discuss Expectations For Scottie Barnes Ahead of Anticipated Sophomore Season

By Aaron Rose