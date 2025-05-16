Alex Toohey Could Be a 2nd-Round Target for Toronto Raptors in 2025 NBA Draft
The Toronto Raptors know what they’re looking for in the draft: players who defend, move the ball, and compete.
Last year, they leaned on experience with second-round picks Jamal Shead and Jonathan Mogbo, selecting prospects who fit their culture and brought maturity and toughness. With wing depth still a need, Alex Toohey could be the next to follow that path in the second round.
The 21-year-old Australian forward is expected to work out for Toronto ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, according to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange. He’s often been projected to go in the early-to-mid second round and could be in consideration for the Raptors at pick No. 39.
Toohey spent the past two seasons with the Sydney Kings in Australia’s NBL as part of the league’s Next Stars program. He averaged 10.6 points, 4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.4 steals in 23 minutes per game this year. While he wasn’t a primary offensive option, he showed the kind of traits NBA teams value in complementary wings.
At 6-foot-8 and 222 pounds with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, Toohey has the tools to guard multiple positions. He competes defensively, makes smart rotations, and brings consistent effort both on the perimeter and in help coverage.
Offensively, he plays a team-first style. He doesn’t need the ball to be effective. He cuts, keeps the ball moving, and makes quick decisions in transition. He’s comfortable pushing off defensive rebounds and finding teammates on the break, rarely forcing shots.
The biggest concern is his shooting. Toohey hit just 28% of his threes across two NBL seasons and shot 70.7% at the line. His mechanics look smooth, but the percentages haven’t followed. He also struggles to create offense for himself in the half court and hasn’t been efficient in isolation or post-up situations.
Still, the Raptors have a history of targeting system-ready players who know how to contribute without needing touches. Toohey fits that mold. He brings professional experience, defensive intensity, and good feel as a passer, all traits the Raptors have prioritized under head coach Darko Rajaković.
If the shot improves, even slightly, Toohey could carve out a role as a reliable two-way wing. He’s the kind of low-risk second-round pick Toronto has found value in before.