Raptors at Wizards: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Wednesday's Game

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Here's how to watch and the best bets for the game

The Toronto Raptors will continue their road trip in Washington DC on Wednesday night when they take on Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards.

When Washington's Rui Hachimura and Toronto's Yuta Watanabe step onto the court together on Wednedsay night it'll mark just the third time in NBA history that two Japanese-born players have played against each other. The two are the only Japanese players currently in the NBA and with Yuta Tabuse, who played for the 2004-05 Phoenix Suns, they account for the only Japanese players to ever play in the NBA.

The Raptors may have OG Anunoby back in the lineup after the 23-year-old forward was upgraded to questionable with a left calf injury. Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Toronto was shooting to have Anunoby back toward the end of the team's road trip which culminates on Thursday.

If Toronto can slow down Beal who is averaging a league-leading 33.3 points per game this season, the Raptors should have no problem cruising past the Wizards who own the league's second-worst defence this season.

Game Details

Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards

Date: Monday, February 10, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Capital One Arena

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN

Raptors Listen: TSN 1050

Wizards TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington

Wizards Listen: WFED 1500 AM

Odds

Spread: Raptors -5.5

Moneyline: TOR -210, WSH +215

O/U: 230

Pick of the Game

