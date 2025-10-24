Two young Raptors could miss Bucks game
The Toronto Raptors could be without a pair of their young players for the second straight game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Rookie Collin Murray-Boyles is dealing with a forearm injury that held him out of the team's season opener against the Atlanta Hawks. He is currently listed as questionable going into the game against the Bucks.
Murray-Boyles could make NBA debut
Murray-Boyles played in three games during the preseason for the Raptors and impressed during training camp, but they have wanted to make sure he will be 100 percent healthy for when he makes his debut.
Murray-Boyles isn't alone on the injury report for the Raptors. Second-year guard Ja'Kobe Walter is dealing with an illness, making him questionable for the game as well. With Walter starting the season on the bench, he is forced to compete for his spot against some of his backcourt teammates.
“This is the first time in my life, no doubt, that I’ve had to (battle for minutes),” Walter said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange during training camp. “It's definitely the first time, I'd say, where I haven't been like the main guy on the team, but you know, I love it. I like the competitiveness. I like the drive I have to have every day.
"That means every day I know for myself I got to hold myself to a higher standard, just because I know that everybody is also holding themselves to a high standard as well. So it just gives me an extra push, extra motivation. But I love it.”
If Walter makes his season debut against the Bucks, he will be ready for his moment.
“I’m just going to bring energy, whichever way I can bring energy, bring my tools, which are, like, my defensive instincts, getting steals, getting deflections, just kind of being the all-around guy that's gonna dive on the floor, do whatever,” Walter said via Grange. “You know that's always gonna keep you on the court no matter what, if you're giving effort.”
The Raptors have a deep roster, playing 11 early in the team's season opener against the Hawks, so adding Murray-Boyles and Walter will give the team even more depth to work with. They both have high ceilings given their age, so the Raptors hope the pair of them can come back very soon.
Each of them could make their debut tonight against the Bucks. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.