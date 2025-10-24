How to watch Bucks vs. Raptors: TV channel, live stream, tipoff time
The Toronto Raptors are putting their perfect record on the line as they host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first game at Scotiabank Arena this season.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup:
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details
• Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors
• Date: Friday, October 24
• Kickoff Time: 6:30 PM EST
• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario
What channel is Bucks vs. Raptors on?
Bucks vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.
How to stream Nets vs. Raptors live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NBA App
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• TSN 1050
• Sportsnet 590 The Fan
• SiriusXM NBA Radio
Bucks injury report
• PG Kevin Porter Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
Raptors injury report
• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (QUESTIONABLE - forearm)
Bucks vs. Raptors preview
The Raptors are coming into the game hoping to keep their strong offense up to par. The Raptors scored a franchise-record 138 points in a season opener as they beat the Atlanta Hawks by 20 on the road.
It won't be easy to replicate that success, especially because the Bucks could be a superior opponent. The Bucks are also putting their perfect record on the line after taking care of the Washington Wizards in a 133-120 affair on Wednesday night at home.
The Bucks look a little different from years past, so they will have to find ways to adjust. However, the Bucks are still led by Antetokounmpo, who scored 37 points while grabbing 14 rebounds in the team's win against the Wizards.
Antetokounmpo has a new partner in the frontcourt in center Myles Turner, who will challenge Jakob Poeltl to play outside on the perimeter. Gary Trent Jr. is also a threat from distance, as is AJ Green. The Bucks made 18 of 44 shots from downtown in the opener, so containing them in the 3-point game will be key for the Raptors.
Ryan Rollins, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma and Cole Anthony also provide some depth for the Bucks, so the Raptors will have to make sure their bench shows up as well in Toronto.
The main task, however, will be defending Antetokounmpo. If the Raptors can keep him under 30 points, they should have a chance to pull off an upset and claim victory.