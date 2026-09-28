2 Most Important Raptors Position Battles I'm Watching in Training Camp

The Toronto Raptors are starting training camp, where they will look to begin their title run by setting down the foundation of the team.

The Raptors have a versatile group of players that allows the team to be one of the best in the Eastern Conference, which creates a lot of competition for minutes. Here's a look at two position battles that could be decided during training camp:

Kyle Anderson vs. Allen Graves

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson controls the ball in the second quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the stereotypical rookie-versus-veteran position battle that takes place in training camp somewhere around the league every year. Graves comes to the Raptors as the No. 19 overall pick in the NBA draft with a lot of upside, but also a lot of raw potential that needs development.

Graves might be NBA-ready, and if he is, the Raptors would love to have him as part of the rotation. Toronto has to be very careful about the exact players they use, since they are going to be competing for a lot in the Eastern Conference this year.

There are several different routes Graves can take in his rookie season, ranging from being a key contributor in the main rotation to getting minutes with the 905. I think the Raptors want to lean more toward him being part of the NBA rotation in his rookie season, but it's hard to tell if he can play legitimate minutes right away. Not everyone is like Collin Murray-Boyles, who was able to do that in his rookie year. CMB played two years of college, while Graves played only one at a mid-major school, coming off the bench.

There is some hoops Graves will have to go through, and the team hopes he can live up to the hype. The team signed Anderson for a reason, and he is capable of giving 10 to 12 minutes on any given night. If that's the role they're looking for, Anderson, a veteran of 12 NBA seasons, can fit more than Graves.

Collin Murray-Boyles vs. Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors forward center Collin Murray-Boyles gets a rebound from Charlotte Hornets guard Sion James. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This position battle isn't necessarily for a spot in the starting lineup, but more about who will have more minutes played. Last season, Poeltl averaged 25 minutes per game, which was the lowest number he's had since he became a full-time starter during the 2020-21 season with the San Antonio Spurs.

As a rookie, Murray-Boyles saw 21.9 minutes per game, which was slightly below Poeltl. Now that he is no longer a rookie, the team might look to play CMB more than Poeltl. The Raptors liked what they saw during the playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. If he can carry that into his game this season, Toronto could see him in a role where he would sometimes play power forward or be a small-ball centre.

Eventually, I do think this is the direction Toronto wants to go in. It's just a matter of whether he is ready for that moment at the start of the 2026-27 season.

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