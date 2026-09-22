Two Stats That Matter for Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles is going into his second season in the NBA after he was chosen with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 draft.

CMB established himself as a key part of the team's rotation last season, and there is reason to believe his role will grow in the 2026-27 campaign even with the addition of Kawhi Leonard to the roster.

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles dribbles ahead of Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per-36 Numbers Show Success

The Stats: 14 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals

Murray-Boyles averaged just under 22 minutes per game during his rookie year, but his per-36 numbers suggest that he should be on the court more often. If CMB were a starter, he would have very solid numbers. Averaging 14 points and eight rebounds as a pseudo-starter is someone that can build a very long career in the NBA.

Murray-Boyles is likely going to end up as the team's sixth or seventh man this season next to Jamal Shead on the bench, but there are times where he will start if Scottie Barnes or Leonard is injured. The Raptors could also start Murray-Boyles in place of Jakob Poeltl when he is out. Murray-Boyles would be the team's small-ball centre, but it remains to be seen how much the Raptors would use him in that role.

Playoff Numbers Lead to Growth

The Stats: 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks

Getting playoff experience in his rookie season was crucial for Murray-Boyles' development. The fact that he was able to perform well in the postseason is a sign of what's to come. If CMB was able to deliver when the lights were shining brightest, he should be able to build a lot of confidence from that. Murray-Boyles is only going to get more comfortable in his role and in his place in the NBA, and the playoffs were proof of that.

Murray-Boyles did not start during the playoffs, but his minutes per game went up from 21.9 to 27.3. The Raptors clearly valued him in that matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and head coach Darko Rajakovic could turn to him more often in the regular season as a result.

When CMB is on the court, the Raptors are getting someone that can excel for the Raptors on both offence and defence. They would be silly not to play him more often this season.

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