The 3 Burning Questions the Raptors Must Address in Training Camp

The Toronto Raptors are going into the season with expectations of competing for a championship, but there are still a lot of question marks surrounding the team and how they will operate.

Here's a look at the three biggest questions surrounding the Raptors as they begin training camp in Quebec City.

What is Kawhi Leonard's Role?

Kawhi Leonard leaves the court after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors are hoping to build around Kawhi Leonard after acquiring him in a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, but there is some uncertainty as to how he will coexist alongside Scottie Barnes in the frontcourts.

Leonard will likely take some of the playmaking responsibilities off Barnes's plate, which will allow him to put his primary focus on the defensive end of the court. There is reason to believe that Barnes and Leonard could coexist beautifully in Toronto's system, just as Brandon Ingram did with Barnes last season.

The Raptors are getting an offensive upgrade with Leonard compared to Ingram, which they hope will go a long way as they try to take that next step as a team.

Should Collin Murray-Boyles Start Over Jakob Poeltl?

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles dribbles ahead of Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second-year pro Collin Murray-Boyles looked phenomenal in the team's playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, even though he was coming off the bench. There is a good chance that he will have the same role this season, but head coach Darko Rajakovic might call upon him to join the starting lineup throughout the year.

CMB can play multiple different positions, including the centre spot, where Jakob Poeltl currently holds the starting role. Poeltl will likely start because he is the tallest member of the team and the incumbent, but there might be some nights when starting Murray-Boyles would be the wiser move for the Raptors.

Who Will Raptors Ask More From?

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Raptors are going to go from a No. 5 seed and a first-round exit to an NBA champion, they need more than just Leonard. They have to ensure that several developmental pieces are improving.

One player in particular is going to have to take a massive leap from where they were last season. The easiest candidates for this are Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter, both of whom are entering their third NBA season. The team could also count on CMB or even rookie forward Allen Graves, the 19th overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

If all of these players can take a step in the right direction, the Raptors should be in great hands for the season.

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