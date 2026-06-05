All Future Raptors Draft Picks, Swaps & Protections in 2026, 2027 & Beyond

The Toronto Raptors are weeks away from the 2026 NBA Draft, where they will have some decisions to make.

The Raptors currently have the Nos. 19 and 50 overall picks, giving them some flexibility to work with. They will also have future picks to work with that they can use in various trades.

This year's draft is incredibly deep, giving the Raptors an opportunity to truly transform their roster and allow it to take the next step. The Raptors can be strategic in this year's draft even if they don't end up selecting anybody. They can also use their future picks to trade up or down to help them land the right player.

The Raptors could boost their backcourt by taking someone like Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson or Stanford's Ebuka Okorie. They might also look to enhance their 3-point shooting by taking a player like Iowa's Bennett Stirtz or Cameron Carr from Baylor.

There is also a need for the Raptors to add some size in the frontcourt, with Sandro Mamukelashvili likely leaving in free agency. That could lead them to a player like Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance.

Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance shows emotion against the St. John Red Storm. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Here's a look at the Raptors' draft outlook for the next seven years:

2026

The Raptors hold the No. 19 overall pick in the first round and the No. 50 overall pick in the second round.

General manager Bobby Webster has been successful in the draft over the past few years, so he should continue adding to his track record by making at least one of these picks.

2027

The Raptors own both their first and second-round picks.

2028

The Raptors own both their first and second-round picks.

2029

The Raptors own both their first and second-round picks.

2030

The Raptors own both their first and second-round picks.

2031

The Raptors own their first-round pick, but they are not in control of their second-round pick. That selection was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in the deal that brought Brandon Ingram to the Raptors.

In the full trade, the Raptors sent Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a first-round pick and the 2031 second-round selection to the Pelicans for Ingram.

2032

The Raptors own both their first and second-round picks.

The 2026 NBA Draft is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 24.

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