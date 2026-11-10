3 Overreactions from Shorthanded Raptors' Loss vs. Grizzlies

For the second consecutive game, the Toronto Raptors played without Kawhi Leonard, Scottie Barnes or Immanuel Quickley. The Raptors struggled for much of the first half, but entered halftime with only a six point deficit against the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite a run at the start of the fourth quarter that brought Toronto within one point of Memphis, they ultimately lost 118-102.

The Raptors now sit at 5-5 after the loss against Memphis. While it is easy to let the end result of the game be the focus, here are three overreactions from Toronto's matchup against the Grizzlies.

Raptors Struggled Majorly in Transition

Nov 9, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was honestly one of the deciding factors of the game. The Raptors actually won the turnover battle 18-14, but the Raptors failed to capitalize on Memphis' miscues. The Grizzlies scored 26 points off of Toronto's turnovers, whereas the Raptors only scored 16 points off of the Grizzlies' turnovers.

The Raptors also allowed 12 fast break points, while only adding four fast break points themselves. This was a big part of the reason that they were in a hole to begin with, and is something Coach Darko will need to address going forward.

Toronto Improves From Beyond the Arc, But Not Enough

Nov 9, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II (45) tries to block a pass by Toronto Raptors guard Alijah Martin (55) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors were shooting just 31.5 per cent from deep heading into the matchup versus the Grizzlies, good for fourth worst in the league. While there was nowhere to go but up, Toronto did shoot 34 per cent from deep against Memphis. Jamison Battle led Toronto in perimeter shooting, going 5-11. Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter also went 4-10 and 2-7 respectively.

For a team that has struggled to find consistency in the area of spacing the floor, tonight's individual performances were a little encouraging. If the Raptors are able to space the floor just a little bit more effectively with their stars back in the fold, then they should have no trouble generating offense night in and night out.

Despite Lacking Stars, Raptors Show Resilience

Nov 9, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) reacts as he tries to get past Toronto Raptors forward Kyle Anderson (13) and guard Ja'Kobe Walter (14) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game was much closer than the final score actually indicates. The Raptors opened the fourth quarter with a 9-2 run, bringing them within one point of the Grizzlies with ten minutes remaining in the game. Jakob Poeltl was a reliable source of offense in the paint all night, as he contributed 18 points while shooting 75 per cent from the field.

Jamal Shead also played hard on both ends of the floor all night. He recorded his second consecutive double-double as the starting point guard in Immanuel Quickley's absence. Despite the fact that the Raptors ultimately came up short in their quest for their second consecutive comeback victory, it was good to see a few bright spots.

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