Grading Every Raptors Starter After 2 Weeks of Action

The Toronto Raptors have gotten out to a turbulent .500 start through the team's first eight games to open the 2026-27 NBA season. The team has endured an injury to star forward Kawhi Leonard, while dealing with some inconsistent performances.

Still, there's plenty of reason for optimism after four wins despite these factors. We'll grade every starter through the first two weeks of the season in our Raptors report card:

Immanuel Quickley - PG

Toronto Raptors Immanuel Quickley dribbles against the Orlando Magic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: B

Immanuel Quickley has managed valuable production from the point guard spot through eight games, leading the team in assists while tallying a career-high 17.4 points per game. He's adding 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per night, grabbing 1.1 steals on the defensive end. His shooting percentages are down to start the year, but he's chipped in some notable performances early.

Quickley ranks third on the team in scoring, and will look to build on his assist production as one of the team's primary playmakers offensively.

Ja'Kobe Walter - SG

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'kobe Walter shoots against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: B

Ja'Kobe Walter has entered the starting lineup following the injury to Leonard, and is in the midst of a career year with his expanded role. He's averaging 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists, with 1.4 steals on the defensive end. Walter is shooting a reliable 36.0 per cent from 3-point range, tallying career-highs in scoring, rebounding and assist output.

I don't believe this is will be Walter's ceiling this season, and feel there's still room for the third-year wing to grow in his role. Even upon Leonard's return, he'll be called on to lead the reserve unit as the rotation's sixth-man, which could elevate his grade to a B+ or higher going into December.

RJ Barrett - SF

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett shoots the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: B-

RJ Barrett has been called on to step up as Toronto's No. 2 scoring option offensively, and he's answered the call for the most part. He's chipping in 20.9 points per game, shooting 48.1 per cent from the field, but has struggled to find his rhythm from beyond the arc. Barrett is shooting just 31.8 per cent from 3-point range, adding in 6.0 rebounds and 3.9 assist.

His B- grade may be considered a bit harsh, but his 3-point shooting woes have hampered the lineup's floor spacing, and he hasn't exactly elevated his play in a contract year. There's still reason for optimism he could expand on this production, but his defensive struggles raise concerns over his fit going forward.

Scottie Barnes - PF

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reacts after the game against the LA Clippers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: A

Few players in the NBA have been better than Scottie Barnes this season. He's one of just two players (Nikola Jokic) averaging at least 23.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game, and leads the Raptors in three of those four categories. He's shooting an efficient 47.5 per cent from the field considering his uptick in usage, overcoming some 3-point inconsistency early in the year.

If he can sustain this momentum, Barnes will be on the way to receiving the first All-NBA bid of his career, building immense optimism for the team's ceiling upon Leonard's return to the lineup.

Jakob Poeltl - C

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl looks to pass against the Washington Wizards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: D+

Starting big man Jakob Poeltl has been far-and-away Toronto's most disappointing starter through the first two weeks of play. He's averaging just 5.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, eclipsing four or more fouls in four of his six games during the team's 4-4 start.

His performance early in the season has raised questions over his long-term status in the starting rotation, Trayce Jackson-Davis could look to contend for greater minutes should his struggles continue. If not for a 12-point, 11-rebound effort in the team's loss to Orlando last Friday, this grade could easily slip to a D-.

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