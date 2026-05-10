3 Raptors Trade Chips Who Could Be Moved This Offseason

The Toronto Raptors face a difficult offseason in terms of bringing more talent into the roster due to their financial commitments to their top players.

On top of that, a lingering contract extension for RJ Barrett, whose contract expires after the 2026-27 season, is something the Raptors have to consider. Therefore, the Raptors should be a busy team on the trade market this offseason as they look to make some minor changes.

Here's a look at the three biggest trade chips that could be dealt this offseason:

RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Given his current deal, the Raptors would likely trade Barrett if any blockbuster opportunity came about. His contract would be necessary to match salaries and the Raptors would want to get ahead of the curve on wanting to get some value out of him.

There is a good chance, however, that the Raptors would want to keep him on board given his performance in the second half of the regular season and playoffs. His buzzer-beater to win Game 6 establishes him as a Raptors legend and his lore as a hometown hero.

Barrett's chances of getting traded are slim, but based on everyone on the roster, he has a higher likelihood than most.

Gradey Dick

Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick controls the ball against the Orlando Magic. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The reason why Dick is the likeliest player to be traded is the fact that his numbers took a massive hit this season, large in part due to the fact that Brandon Ingram took his spot in the rotation.

Gradey Dick Stat 2024-25 2025-26 Points 14.4 6.0 Rebounds 3.6 1.9 Assists 1.8 0.7 Steals 0.9 0.6 Minutes 29.4 14.0 3-Point Shooting Percentage 35.0 30.1

Dick may be open to a fresh start given his shrinking role, and the Raptors could look to trade him while he still carries value as a former lottery pick. Rather than a pure cost-cutting move, trading Dick would be about consolidating youth for a veteran piece that fits the current win-now era for the Raptors.

No. 19 Overall Pick

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Raptors hold the No. 19 overall pick in the NBA Draft this summer and it has worked for them in the past. Two years ago, they selected Ja'Kobe Walter, who emerged as a key member of their playoff rotation.

The Raptors have experienced a lot of success in the draft over the past two years, taking Walter, point guard Jamal Shead and forward Collin Murray-Boyles. Adding another rookie to the mix while the Raptors are in win-now mode may not be the wisest move, which could lead the team to trading the pick in order to get someone with more experience in the building.

This is arguably the best Raptors' trade chip because it doesn't cost them anything from this current roster and it could fetch them some decent value.

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