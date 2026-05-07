New Details Emerge About Gradey Dick's Future With Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are entering a pivotal 2026 offseason following an inspiring seven-game playoff battle against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While the core of Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and RJ Barrett appears solidified, a significant question mark hangs over 2023 first-round pick Gradey Dick.

After a promising sophomore campaign where he averaged 14.4 points and shot 35 per cent from deep, Dick’s third year in Toronto took a sharp, unexpected turn. Now, reports suggest both the player and the organization may be ready to move on.

Dick's Descent in Rotation

Gradey Dick shooting a three-pointer for the Toronto Raptors amid trade rumors | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The narrative surrounding the 22-year-old wing changed drastically after the 2026 All-Star break. Once a staple of Darko Rajakovic’s rotation, Dick saw his playing time crater to just 14 minutes per game, with his scoring output plummeting to a mere 6.0 points on 30.1 per cent shooting from beyond the arc.

During the playoffs, Dick was on the outside of the rotation, appearing in only three games for a total of four minutes.

"The Raptors could likely free up more money by trading 2023 first-round pick Gradey Dick into another team’s cap space this summer, something the third-year wing would be amenable to, per sources, given he was locked out of meaningful minutes after the all-star break," Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange wrote.

Dick's Contract Can Be Traded

With massive extensions for Barnes and Immanuel Quickley on the books, and Barrett earning nearly $30 million annually, the Raptors are desperate for financial breathing room.

Moving Dick’s $7.13 million salary for the 2026-27 season could be the key to keeping Toronto under the luxury tax.

The emergence of younger prospects like Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead has reportedly made Dick expendable in the eyes of the front office.

5 Potential Trade Partners

Despite his recent struggles, Dick is still a 6-8 wing with a proven shooting stroke. Teams with ample cap space like the Phoenix Suns or Detroit Pistons could view him as someone they could buy low on.

Team Potential Fit Detroit Pistons Need 3-point shooting with Kevin Huerter hitting free agency New Orleans Pelicans Team eyeing fliers without first-round draft pick Phoenix Suns A potential replacement for Grayson Allen San Antonio Spurs Looking for shooters to surround Victor Wembanyama Utah Jazz Could give a fresh start on a rebuilding team

The Bottom Line

While Dick's work ethic continues to receive high praise from Rajakovic, the lack of clarity in Toronto makes a summer departure feel inevitable.

For a Raptors team looking to maximize their window around Barnes, trading a former lottery pick for cap relief and veteran depth might be the cold, calculated move necessary to take the next step in the Eastern Conference.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.