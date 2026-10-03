3 Storylines I'm Focused On in the Raptors Preseason Game vs. Heat

The Toronto Raptors are playing in the NBA's first preseason game of the year as they welcome the Miami Heat at Videotron Centre in Quebec City.

The Raptors get an opportunity to visit their fans across Canada, and they'll do so while facing off against Giannis Antetokounmpo in his potential debut with the Heat. The Raptors and Heat have only been in training camp for a couple of days, so it remains to be seen how the game will transpire. That said, it's basketball, and the Raptors are back, which should be exciting for a multitude of reasons. Here's a look at three storylines that should take centre stage in Quebec City.

Quebec City, Welcome to the NBA!

Scottie Barnes talks to the media during Toronto Raptors Media Day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NBA has hosted games in Montreal, Winnipeg, Vancouver, Ottawa, Calgary, and Edmonton, but this is the first time the league is venturing off to Quebec City.

The Raptors have spent the first couple of days in training camp in the city, and it will conclude with a game in front of around 18,000 fans. It might be only an exhibition game, but for some fans, this will be an opportunity to see NBA basketball in their backyard, and there's something very special about that.

The Raptors might not play their best lineups, but there should be a concerted effort to play their best basketball for the fans.

How Much Will the Stars Play?

Kawhi Leonard talks to the media during Toronto Raptors Media Day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will be interesting to see how much Giannis and Kawhi Leonard play for their respective teams. Both players were at the center of the league's biggest blockbuster deals in the offseason: Antetokounmpo went from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Heat, while Leonard moved on from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Raptors.

It's only preseason, and the first regular-season game for each team isn't until October 21. Each team might put some bubble wrap on each of their players, but it's possible we could see each of them debut, which will be exciting for Toronto, Miami, and all basketball fans.

Rookies Get a Shot

This game also marks the NBA debut for rookies Allen Graves and Jaden Bradley. Both players are on the 14-man roster and should get a considerable amount of action during the preseason. The Raptors need to dust off some cobwebs with them and get them up to speed in the NBA.

After participating in the Las Vegas Summer League, Graves and Bradley got a taste of what the NBA is like, but this will give them a better idea. Expect head coach Darko Rajakovic to give each of them a strong opportunity to give it a go.

The Raptors might be more cautious with Graves, who has been dealing with a groin injury, but Bradley, who received a promotion last month from a two-way contract to a standard deal, should get a chance to play a decent amount.

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